Why does Amazon make games?





When Amazon makes new movies and TV shows, the reason is pretty clear: the tech giant needs to build its streaming service Prime Video. One of the best ways to do this is to make (or buy) an exclusive series or movie. But when Amazon develops a new video game, the reason isn’t clear. The upcoming MMO, New World, is not limited to Amazon’s Luna cloud service or Twitch (also owned by Amazon). A regular PC game that can be purchased on Steam.

But according to Amazon Games VP Christoph Hartmann, the reason is very simple. If you want to get involved in entertainment in some way, you can’t ignore the game. He tells The Verge that it’s almost impossible to imagine a world where you can step into entertainment without considering the game.

New World is far from Amazon’s first entry into the game. The company researched competitive games and premium mobile titles and made some notable acquisitions. Most of these ventures, including the crucible multiplayer shooter, failed to gain traction. The Crucible was canceled after a rocky launch that returned to the closed beta before it was fully finished. Even New World had a tough time with a slight delay towards its launch on September 28th.

Creating a game is much more complicated than it looks.

Hartman, who joined Amazon in 2018 after spending 20 years at Take-Two, said he wasn’t surprised that the company took so long to get into the game. Just because you’re a great sprinter doesn’t mean you’re a great mountaineer, he says. When you find one formula for success, either as a company or as a human being, you duplicate it again. And we also know that one size is not enough for all. Initially, they tried to reproduce the formula that made Amazon great, but creating a game is much more complicated than it looks.

new world.

Its rocky history also puts a lot of pressure on the New World. After years of attempts, MMOs are ready to become Amazon’s first real hit. The closed beta version was attended by over a million players and was a Twitch fixture during the same period.

Hartman says that Amazon games should be our groundbreaking title to put us on the map. For me, we’ve worked so hard that a lot of pride is involved, and there hasn’t always been a lot of coverage. Simply put, what are the key points in making a game? However, there are many people who really care about it. And hopefully it’s what allows us to get together and take the Amazon game to the next level and make us more attractive for more people to participate.

New World was developed by Amazons Orange County Studios, which has San Diego (led by John Smedley, best known for his work at EverQuest) and more recently Montreal (Ubisoft Toronto, led by Alexander Pariso). It’s not clear which team is working on what, but it’s safe to assume that it’s going to be a large online world.

My personal goal is to create a couple of AAA live service games. This will allow us to win millions of players and stay on the market for over a decade. Hartmann talks about Amazon’s gaming ambitions. The company is also working to open up partnerships with smaller teams. Most recently, Amazon has announced that it will work with Glowmade, a studio made by franchise veterans such as Fable and LittleBigPlanet, on an unannounced project.

If you have a great game, there are many options for what you can do.

Despite the fact that Amazon also operates Luna and Twitch, the company currently does not monopolize either platform. Amazon has hinted that New World may come to Luna in the future, but it’s not a game designed to push people to cloud services. We have them in mind, but I don’t want to build games around them, says Hartman. We obviously want to include features that help them, but in my experience, if you have a great game, there are plenty of options you can do. So I put a great game first and then we can understand how we can support each other. He adds that Amazon has provided a lot of freedom to the gaming team in deciding what to do. For all creative decisions, they avoid it altogether.

It goes back to the question of why Amazon is plagued by games in the first place. Luna Limited may not be part of the roadmap, but for Hartman, the distant goal is to build a big new multimedia franchise, and with The Witcher’s success as an example, it can start with the game. He believes. (The franchise started out as a series of novels, but gained worldwide popularity through The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt and later the live-action Netflix series.) It’s part of the Amazon, which has a variety of entertainment departments. This is a possible place. advantage.

I think one day there will be an appropriate opportunity. Hartman says he will find a place to partner with one of the other entertainment and creative groups in the company. But that right is important. If forced, it will not work.

