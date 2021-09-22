Nokia G50 is a $ 300 5G phone with a 5000mAh battery, Android update





Nokia is introducing new midrange phones in the United States and many global markets. The new G50 costs $ 299 and features a 6.82-inch HD + display, a large battery, an audio jack, an 18 W quick charger, and all the elements that make it a competitive midrange phone.

This G-series phone is similar to the Nokia X20 announced in April 2021, but the G50 has a larger screen and battery and is a version specifically designed for the North American market (AT & T and T-Mobile). Provided at. Not surprisingly, it supports slow 5G Sub 6. That is, this phone works on the T-Mobiles 5G network, but not on the Verizons mmWave network, and only receives 4G reception on AT & T.

Like other 5G phones in the $ 300 range, the Nokia G50 features a discreet Snapdragon 480 chip, so don’t expect the fastest performance or smooth gaming experience on this phone. It has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a microSD slot in case you need to back up your photos or sideload your apps. Compared to the G50 Motorolas of the same name, Nokia has a slightly larger HD + 6.82 inch display, capable of 450 knit brightness, and a V-shaped notch around the front 8-megapixel camera. there is.

The G50 is available in two colors, blue and pink.Image: Nokia

On the back of the Nokia G50 is a triple camera array arranged in a circle. You’ll probably use a standard 48-megapixel camera most often, but 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel depth-sensor cameras can give your shots a pleasing perspective, but can significantly reduce quality. there is. The front selfie camera also provides video stabilization for sharpening blurry Tik Tok video and night selfie mode for brightening selfies in dark places.

According to Nokia phone maker HMD Global, the Nokia G50 ships with Android 11 and receives two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates. In other words, this affordable phone won’t turn into a brick in a few years. This is suitable for environments and consumers who want to get more out of their phones before upgrading.

The Nokia G50 comes preloaded with a 30-day trial version of Spotify and ExpressVPN, available on Ocean Blue or Midnight Sun. Pre-orders are available today on Nokia.com starting September 22nd and will ship on September 30th.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/22/22687760/nokia-g50-phone-battery-android-upgrades The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos