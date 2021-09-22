Increase transparency by providing access to the advertiser’s recent history Google Ads – TechCrunch





Google today announced changes to its online advertising. This allows web searchers to see who the advertiser is, why the ad was served, as well as other ads that the advertiser ran on Google. With the latest one. This change is part of Google’s major overhaul of its advertising business in the face of increased regulatory oversight and a broad shift across the technology industry to technologies that promote transparency and consumer privacy.

In this case, Google is built on the launch of last year’s advertiser identity verification program. This program requires disclosure of personal information, such as documents that prove that the advertiser is who they say they are and documents that identify the country in which they do business. As more about what they sell. These disclosures were launched last year for advertisers who purchase ads from Google’s network. So far, Google has said it has begun verifying advertisers in more than 90 countries around the world.

Today, the “About This Advertisement” product also includes expanded disclosure.

Within these new advertiser pages, anyone can click to see advertiser details and access a menu that shows all the ads that a particular advertiser has run in the last 30 days.

Google presents this as a useful tool from the consumer’s point of view, looking at how consumers who see products for sale, such as coats, can use this tool to learn more about brands and other products. However, because it shows the history of advertisers’ ads in a single destination, it’s also a clear way to identify potential malicious actors in the advertising ecosystem.

From here, users can more easily place ads that violate Google’s policies regarding counterfeit, dangerous products, inappropriate content, abuse, interest-based advertising policy violations, deceptive ads, and other prohibited or restricted content. You will be able to report. Users, violations of local election laws and regulations, etc.

The change happens when Google’s approach to online advertising is changing. Google hints at today’s broader strategy, stating that the new ad disclosure is “based on our efforts to create a clear and intuitive experience for users engaged in advertising for Google products.” .. He also noted that more than 30 million users interact with ad transparency and control menus daily. The features that are relatively embedded in the product (you need to click the small “i” icon to access these menus) speak to Google’s large global scale.

So far, Google has also announced many important moves in its ad space, including the addition of integrated ad blocking in Chrome and new restrictions on political ad targeting. We also announced plans to migrate from third-party cookies. It has been late since then.

Google says election ads will continue to be available in Political Transparency reports. These ads also display “paid” disclosures to ensure that users understand the payer of the ad. However, all non-political content will appear on the advertiser’s page, he says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/22/google-ads-to-get-more-transparent-by-offering-access-to-advertisers-recent-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos