How to insert a text box or shape in Google Docs





You can insert text boxes and custom shapes into Google Docs to make your information stand out.[挿入]You can draw text boxes or shapes on Google Docs from the menu. You can edit at any time by directly clicking on the shape or text box.

While some prefer Microsoft Word, Google Docs is a free alternative with features such as the ability to collaborate in real time and has robust formatting options.

For example, you can use text boxes and shapes in Google Docs to make certain information stand out among other document content.

Here’s how to insert a text box or custom shape in Google Docs:

Insert text box

1.[挿入]Click.

2.[描画],[新規]Click in the order of.

The drawing tool is on the Google Docs toolbar[挿入]Below the dropdown.Kyle Wilson

3. Click the text box icon.

The text box option is an icon that looks like an uppercase “T” with a box around it.Kyle Wilson

4. Click and drag the mouse to shape the box to the desired size, then release the mouse.

5. Enter the content to be displayed in the text box and enter it.[保存して閉じる]Click. You can then move the text box and place it wherever you like by clicking on it and dragging it into place.

You can click and drag any of the small blue squares along the border of the text box to resize it.Kyle Wilson

Quick Tip: Highlight the text,[保存して閉じる]You can change the font size and format of the text by clicking on the three horizontal dots below the button and selecting the desired option.

Add a shape

1.[挿入]Click.

2.[図面]Click.

3.[新規]Click.

Four.[テキストボックス]Just to the left of the button[図形]Click the icon.

The shape option is an icon that looks like a circle that covers half a square.Kyle Wilson

5. In the dropdown that appears[図形]Click. From here, you can choose a given shape from the available options and customize it to your liking.

Options in the Arrows, Call outs, and Equation categories can be used just like regular shapes.Kyle Wilson

6. When done,[保存して閉じる]Click. You can then click and drag to move the shape in the document and place it wherever you like.

Customize the text box or shape

1. Click on the shape and in the context menu that appears[編集]Choose.

The context menu is a box of tools that appears when you highlight a non-text element in Google Docs.Kyle Wilson

2. Click the shape again. This will bring up a series of points where you can click and drag with the mouse to change the shape, box size, or various aspects of the text within it.

When you edit a shape, you can resize, reshape, and rotate the shape.Kyle Wilson

For example, you can use blue points to resize a shape to create a shape, while orange points can be used to make minor customizations such as frowning on a smiley face or removing the corners of a shape. It will be possible and the number will be reduced.

You can rotate the shape using the circular blue dots that appear above the shape or text box. Click and hold the point to rotate it left or right. Release the mouse when you rotate it as needed. Don’t worry if you don’t set it correctly for the first time. You can further edit the rotation at any time as needed.

