Four Cedar Rapids Mayor Applicants Share Vision to Promote Innovation

Aiming to lead a city known for its Cedar Rapids entrepreneurship, a recent four-way competition for the Mayor of Cedar Rapids proposed a vision to drive innovation on Wednesday.

As the city and school elections approach on November 2, the New BoCo-sponsored forum at the Olympics has been held by four people since Myra Colby Bradwell (formerly known as Gregory Hughes) submitted just before the window closed. It was the first opportunity for a candidate for Mayor to appear together. On ballot.

Tiffany ODonnell, CEO of Women Lead Change, said the city has elements to create entrepreneurs. She said they need to be properly packaged in order for people to know about the opportunities here and have access to the capital needed to start a new venture.

Entrepreneurship is the personality and identity of this great city, Cedar Rapids, says O Donnell. We make things. We are dreamers and practitioners here. That’s our name across the state. We need to devote ourselves to it.

ODonnell considers communication skills and relationships to be its greatest strengths and has vowed to use them to foster personal relationships with companies and help them maintain their business here.

She also envisioned and with the organization NewBoCo a non-profit organization that supports entrepreneurship, innovation and technical education as a third means of tackling economic development, in addition to the urban sector and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance. Called for an official urban partnership.

Who knows who is there and who is looking for capital and a place to grow for the first time? ODonnell asked.

Cedar Rapids has already provided some support to New BoCo. Under the agreement, the city will provide $ 50,000 over the next two fiscal years to support SME development, entrepreneurship, and start-up support. The agreement identifies the Kiva Microfinance Initiative, the Delta V Code School, and the Iowa Startup Accelerator Program as funded.

Mayor Bradhart emphasized existing city efforts to promote innovation and support entrepreneurship, including a partnership with the Kirkwood Community College SME Development Center to provide technical assistance to SMEs. ..

Hart said that entrepreneurs have a long history of success. We know the big ones, but hundreds and thousands of small businesses have started and have put their time, money and their sweat into it and succeeded.

To contribute to the entrepreneurial innovation and technology education ecosystem, Hart said that if he had an idea, the city would already be doing it when he was in the office.

I’m not hesitant about the idea, Hart said, but he wants to increase funding for organizations already doing this kind of work.

TrueNorth executive and social justice advocate Amara Andrews shared her experience in creating a startup business incubator program in Champaign, Illinois.

According to Andrews, if you have the right people in your room, you can make great things. What the city can do is start these regular meetings in a place that brings together the right people to think through innovative solutions to the many problems we face in the city.

Andrews has expanded access to childcare as an extension of kindergarten-to-kindergarten education to remove barriers to access to technical education, especially as an opportunity for women and people of color to have a more flexible career path. We helped turn our attention to companies.

Former teacher Andrews also said that educating young students about career options can help guide young people on a better path and contribute to a stronger entrepreneurial ecosystem. She assumed that urban colleges and universities, and schools from kindergarten to high school were part of that effort.

Bradwell, an employee of Quaker Oats, said the city’s top priorities were work, work, and work, which he later said, but I don’t think I’m going to win.

Bradwell said he himself failed a business attempt because Babe Ruth failed to swing the ball, so he put people into their minds, souls and money into their small businesses. Understand

Without people to work, there is no economy, Bradwell said.

