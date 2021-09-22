Genshin Impact’s anniversary event is really stingy and players are angry





Genshin Impact players aren’t happy with MiHoYo’s planned anniversary rewards and contest program, and the studio effectively uses its fans for free content and publicity, with minimal rewards. He complains that he is offering a reward.

Instead of giving a generous gift to thank the players for their support, MiHoYo invites players to participate in fan art contests and promote their games on social media. Instead, a small chance to win big prizes and a small amount of in-game currency. While there are precedents for studios to encourage fans to do this kind of activity, or to distribute art kits and cosplay tutorials to help promote the game, many fans are concerned with gacha-like reward schemes.

From in-game items such as Primogems and Mora to iPad, AirPods and iPhone 13 Pro Max, you’ll be rewarded for a variety of contests. It may sound like a pretty sweet loot, but the effort required to participate and the fact that some prizes are awarded in raffles offend people. For example, 10% of participants in a “Message in Time” event receive a $ 5 worth of Blessing of the Welkin Moon 30-day subscription offer, while everyone else receives only 100,000 mora. According to GamesRadar, this can be earned at. Original resin for about 5 hours.

The first comment on the anniversary page is at the heart of the matter. “I can’t even express how frustrating the game is now,” Riot wrote. “After a year’s worth of important support from the player base, is this what you managed mihoyo? Is it a gacha-based web event? Are you kidding me?

“Genshin is still running for the player base. How much do you need to lose just to give the player a decent reward? Does it break your bank? It makes in-game purchases pointless Mihoyo, ban me if you want, but you’re the epitome of a greedy and stingy company, and nothing beats something like EA. “

Non-randomized rewards appear to be even more upset. For example, fan art contest prizes include 5 iPads, 10 AirPods, and 75 in-game product sets. MiHoYo selects winners “based on aspects such as integrity, aesthetics, and how faithful the entry is to the background of Genshin Impact.”

“Our artists and cosplayers are more worthy,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another said, “it’s unfair to give a trivial reward for all their efforts.” One believer, perhaps of course, suggested that the raffle event would at least attract so many hassle-free entries.

“They basically trick artists into doing their jobs for free, so it would cost thousands for the company to outsource official artwork,” fans tweeted. “And they can choose [the] The best of them are free and you have the chance to have some primos that don’t buy bread. “

This tweet currently has 20,000 likes.

Hope you understand that not all of your player bases are artists, and even if they are, they are for you and for what, only two, Can’t afford to work free for 3 primogems ???? September 20th 2021

As GamesRadar points out, these are explicitly “community” events, which could increase in-game rewards, but should have been a simple celebration of a very popular and successful game. It’s a pity that things didn’t go well. The actual anniversary will take place on September 28th, so there is still time for MiHoYo to turn things around. I contacted the studio and asked if they were planning to change or add to the event. I will update if there is a reply.

