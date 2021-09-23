Google publishes a new, hands-on guide to key ad creative best practices and tips





Will Google Ads be part of the holiday marketing process?

Search giants remain the primary source of product discovery, with additional shopping tools and e-commerce options available year-round, so Google remains an integral connector for many purchases throughout the coming season. I can see.

If you’re considering optimizing Google’s marketing approach, this will help this week. Google has released a new 30-page guide to various advertising tools and options. It provides a variety of valuable insights and guidance to help you with your strategy.

You can download the complete guide here, but take a closer look at some important highlights in this post.

First, Google states that usefulness is an important expectation that every brand needs to consider.

People have reported that usefulness has been their greatest expectation for the brand since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and 78% should show how brand advertising can help it in everyday life. It states that.

Google Guides focuses on this element and has creative best practices across advertising tools that can provide more guidance and assistance.

This guide describes four key elements and provides detailed overviews and insights for each.

Each section contains a brief explanation of practical tips, along with a heap of small pointers that can have a big impact.

There are also notes and statistics for specific best practices.

Also, recommendations related to Google products, such as variable display options and tools:

Many notes have been read before, but summarizing each particular piece of data and insights into one overview can bring to mind the following important points:

An excellent and valuable guide that you can download and distribute as needed.

And in fact, what we need now is practical and practical advice. This helps maximize your approach, with Google’s explainers being very powerful, with less overview and executive overview, and more specific notes on performance-enhancing factors.

It’s definitely worth a look, even if you’re not specifically promoting it on Google.

Here you can download great creatives from Googles Build for your performance marketing guide.

