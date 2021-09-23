Senator Blackburn urges deregulation to stimulate innovation





Washington DC – US Senators Marsha Blackburn (Republican) and Cynthia Lumms (Republican) send a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) requesting that US leadership and excellence in financial technology be promoted. Did. Also known as FinTech through the CFPB’s Office of Innovation. The letter also requires the Department to work with the state to further facilitate the creation and use of regulatory sandboxes.

Expand access to startups

“It is imperative that the United States have a platform accessible to interested businesses seeking to enter the market. The Office of Innovation has the ability to protect consumers, benefit consumers and drive competition. Countries around the world are embracing the idea of ​​regulated sandboxes. Regulated sandboxes are an opportunity for financial technology products and services to obtain coordinated supervision and test products on a limited scale. Gives the government the opportunity to learn more about technology directly, with specific guidance from regulators. “

Protect consumers from malicious individuals

“Recently, a few states have adopted their own regulated sandboxes. These states are important to support innovative products and services that give consumers more choice in the market. Taking a step. The CFPB has overlapping powers over the states, but the federal government works with the states to provide the necessary tools to ensure that sandboxes operate safely and effectively. By helping the state, the CFPB can: Protect consumers by preventing malicious individuals and encouraging competition and innovation. To pursue. “

Collaboration Marketplace Support for Everyone

“Sandbox value propositions are an opportunity to get expert guidance from regulators on a collaborative process between innovators and governments and how new technologies fit into legacy frameworks … on this important issue. Thank you for your attention. It is of utmost importance for the CFPB to work with Congress and the state to promote a safe, efficient and prosperous market for everyone. “

See the full letter here or below.

Dear Uesio Acting Director,

We write to you through the Innovation Office of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to promote American leadership and excellence in financial technology (FinTech). It is imperative that the United States have an accessible platform for interested entities aimed at gaining market participation. The Office of Innovation has the ability to promote competition while protecting and benefiting consumers.

Countries around the world are embracing the idea of ​​regulated sandboxes. Regulatory sandboxes are an opportunity for financial technology products and services to obtain coordinated supervision and test products on a limited scale, while receiving specific guidance from regulatory agencies and learning directly from the government about technology. To provide.

Sandbox value proposition is an opportunity to get professional guidance from regulators on a collaborative process between innovators and governments and how new technologies fit into legacy frameworks. In particular, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) sandbox in the United Kingdom paved the way for SMEs and entrepreneurs to innovate in a safe environment, attracting significant international investment. If the United States plans to remain a leader in emerging technologies, the CFPB Innovation Office needs to carefully monitor and learn from the policies that the UK has launched in the sandbox.

Recently, a few states have adopted their own regulated sandboxes. These states have taken important steps to support innovative products and services that give consumers more choice in the market. The CFPB has overlapping powers over the state, but it is best for the federal government to work with the state to provide the state with the tools it needs to ensure that the sandbox operates safely and effectively. It is important. By supporting the state, the CFPB can: Pursuing a mission to protect consumers by preventing malicious individuals and encouraging competition and innovation.

In addition, we recommend that you maintain the Office of Innovation. CFPB staff have done a significant job over the past few years by providing innovators with no-action letters and sandboxing opportunities related to compliance support and disclosure. CFPB also partners with CFPB to host “Texprint”, where engineers solve pressing regulatory and consumer protection challenges. In the current era of financial technology, we need to take a proactive approach to technology that fully facilitates new opportunities in this area and appropriately mitigates risk.

Thank you for your interest in this important matter. It is of utmost importance that the CFPB work with Congress and the state to promote a safe, efficient and prosperous market for all. It is especially helpful to explain this request within 30 days of receiving this letter.

