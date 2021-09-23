Opinio and Obligations for Legal Innovation After the Pandemic | Esquire Deposition Solutions, LLC





Lawyers can benefit from a deep interest in the client’s business, not only predicting the needs of legal services, but also assessing and perhaps adopting the client’s approach to business and service innovation. I can do it. Today, as the country is moving out of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are responding to what is seen as an opportunity brought about by new technologies and changing customer behavior. With the development of digital businesses and the provision of digital services becoming commonplace, a storm of digital-powered competitors is beginning to cause havoc in many parts of the economy.

The legal profession must be prepared to follow their example.

McKinsey: COVID Accelerates Digital Innovation

Early in the 2020 “blockage” phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, consulting giant McKinsey & Company investigated executives’ attitudes towards the uncertain future of social distance and stagnant economic activity. bottom.

McKinsey researchers have found that 90% of business leaders believe that the COVID-19 pandemic will radically change the way we do business over the next five years. Eighty-five percent believed that COVID-19 would have a lasting impact on customer needs and wants over the same period.

They believed that these changes provided great opportunities for growth and innovation. Unfortunately, few executives thought their company was ready to face the challenge. Only 21% of survey respondents say they have the resources, expertise, and commitment they need to pursue new growth opportunities. Instead of innovation, the focus was on reducing costs, increasing productivity, and implementing safety measures.

Fast forward to 2021. According to McKinsey, the devastating pressures on digital technology increased during the pandemic, spurring a forced “sudden pivot” of innovation by leading companies and, in some cases, their law firms. Sudden pivots observed by McKinsey researchers include:

Change of sales model. The need for social distance hastened an increase in digital engagement, giving small law firms a silver backing. Digital allows small law firms to bring together a “perfect team” of talent for the sales pitch. This allows small businesses to compete with large competitors.

New digital product. Companies across the country have used digital technology to connect with customers who are no longer walking on the door. The restaurant where we couldn’t eat face-to-face was switched to the “ghost kitchen” which is sold directly. The museum used digital to open to the public facilities that could no longer be visited directly.

The legal profession also responded. The number of remote deposits has exploded. Zoom hearings helped make the court dock easier to manage. The hot real estate market warmed up with the closure of Zoom Real Estate. And the drive-through will was signed nationwide.

Client demands will soon drive even more dramatic technology-driven changes within the legal profession. For example, KPMG International’s cool forecasts of the future of legal affairs include the rise of technology providers to replace traditional lawyers, the use of internal staff for all routine legal affairs, and performance indicators for external lawyers, including: Contains client requests to apply. How much money do they make for their clients?

Changes in customer behavior. Consumers are accustomed to and comfortable with using video conferencing technology for a variety of purposes they previously used to do face-to-face. Today, religious services, telemedicine, athletic classes, and many social activities with friends, family, and colleagues are conducted entirely online.

Clients are waiting for lawyers to more fully embrace technological changes. In a recent article by The American Lawyer, a successful lawyer in the future is one that can “seamlessly integrate” with the technology used by the client (for example, AirTable or Slack instead of email) and is in harmony with the client’s work culture. Claims. Business goals.

New legitimate market entrants. McKinsey researchers cite the example of car maker General Motors and vacuum cleaner maker Dyson manufacturing medical devices, and the pandemic opens up regulatory barriers that previously protected companies from external competition. Said it was defeated. Lawyers interested in learning about the arrival of new technology-backed competitors to traditional legal practice are the Legal Services Innovation Office of the Utah Supreme Court, including a list of nearly 50 non-traditional legal service providers and new technologies. You can check the latest report of. -Providing supported legal services (PDF).

ABA: Technology offers opportunities, but it also increases pain

Innovations taking place in the business community provide a useful lens for viewing the recently published report “Legal Affairs in Pandemics and Advances” (PDF) by the American Bar Association. This report contains the opinions of more than 4,000 ABA members nationwide. As mentioned earlier (here, here, and here), the legal profession’s experience dealing with pandemics has led to many lawyers, individual lawyers and clients. The pandemic has blamed remotework and permanently changed the way law firms operate in the future.

Although most of the ABA members’ post-pandemic reflections are inward-looking and reflect the view that legal talent is a market differentiator for each company, the report still reports that technology is a profession for the general post. Decorated with the recognition that it will play an important role in job response-the legal needs of a pandemic. In the future, ABA survey respondents would also like to confirm the following:

Enthusiastic and positive leadership. Respondents to the survey showed that law firm leaders want to plan their company’s future vision and plans to reach it.

Better support for remote work. Lawyers are dissatisfied with the quality of technical and administrative support from law firms. Research shows that most people want more staff to support better technology and remote work.

Get value drive rewards. The authors of the ABA report said the COVID-19 pandemic provided law firms with a unique opportunity to review and reassess their coverage policies based on the true value that lawyers provide to companies and their clients. Stated. If law firm management is willing to consider it and act on it, the data is there.

Part-time and flextime policies. Similarly, the author of the ABA report states that it is time to “seriously review and revise part-time and flex-time policies.”

Efforts for diversity and fairness. More than 47% of color lawyers said they were stressed at work because of their race and ethnicity. Fifty-two percent of female lawyers were stressed at work because of their gender. The authors of the study predicted the outflow of diverse talents if the situation did not change.

In a recent statement at the American Bar Association’s annual meeting in Chicago, retiring ABA president Patricia Lee Lefo presents the opportunities and challenges that lawyers face when the country leaves the COVID-19 pandemic. I admitted.

“We need to sort out what we learned later this year about the benefits, limitations and pitfalls of remote procedures and other technologies that promise to increase access to the judiciary and reduce the cost of legal services.” She said. “It’s just essential.”

We simply accept clients newly conditioned to remotely manage personal and business issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, with digital technology enabling the provision of apparently endless new legal services. It seems that we have reached a unique moment that we are not just doing it. Although it is a digital technology, we hope that it will be used to provide better products and services. This is a moment that the legal profession cannot miss.

