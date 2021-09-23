Apples 2021 iPad mini isn’t just alive, it’s thriving – TechCrunch





Every few years, all iPad mini enthusiasts are breathtaking while waiting for this very special device to keep track or hit a chopping block. They probably don’t have to worry for a while as the device has just been heavily modernized with Apple’s new iPad Pro-like design, A15 Bionic SoC, and new display technology.

The iPad minis are actually selling very well in just a handful of markets, so they probably shouldn’t be too worried. Professionals, including pilots, healthcare professionals, and industrial workers, all use tablet devices for important tasks. And the Apple iPad is essentially the only device that’s viable enough penetration and compatibility. There is basically no cockpit in the sky without an iPad. And when space is at a premium, such as strapping it to the pilot’s leg or putting it in a large lab coat pocket, the iPad mini is in the best position.

Of course, there are just as wide a range of people who think the iPad mini is the perfect portable travel size and much easier to hold for long reading and viewing sessions.

This new iPad mini keeps all these people up-to-date on hardware and software. The mini redesign to incorporate the iPad Air and Pro design languages ​​is a welcome unification of Apple’s top-end iPad design theory.

The entry point iPad will also be upgraded behind the scenes while maintaining the same price. This is great. It’s not compatible with new design clues or new pencils, but it’s still a very capable machine for the price. Given that Apple basically owns the tablet market, Apple could have been able to make big-time calls with its entry-level model, but it’s still worth the price and in use. It’s still fast and familiar. The IPS display and the A13 Bionic may not be the limits, but if you only need the iPad, it’s great to be able to buy the base model and not sell at all.

However, the iPad mini has both barrels at a comparable price. For $ 499, Apple isn’t aiming for an entry point with this. The message is clearly that this is the best iPad we can make in this size, never small and not cheap.

This is an ideal scenario for users who love form factor but don’t like to be a generation or two behind.

The biggest new feature here is the top-mounted Touch ID, which debuted on the iPad Air. Great — Most of the time it works fast and easy, but it can cause a nasty loop of “resting to unlock”, but accidentally tap the power button to turn it off. increase. Overall, I think it’s actually easier to use here than the Air, but given that the hand fits easily on its edge.

Some usability notes are different from the last few years, but what’s still alive is that split-screen implementations are almost inadequate. It works, but sometimes feels a bit cramped, there may be a better solution here. The size of the icon is also a bit rough in vertical mode, but it feels perfect in horizontal mode. In short, you really need a tweaked version of the iPad OS specifically made for the iPad mini. At some point in his life, I think this definitely felt like a super long shot of “Will it happen?” It’s a department, but now there’s a newly updated model in the table. Im is ready to lobby the 2022 bump that puts the iPad mini in terms of its own ease of use.

Everything else about it is really fun. Due to its speed, lightness and increased screen size, it feels like one of the most iPad iPads since the original. Looking back now, the OG iPad was actually quite heavy, but when I used it to touch it, it was really shocking in context. A pure slab of computers. This version of the Mini regains that feeling for me.

I’ve used it for some reading, browsing and viewing over the last few days and it was great. The addition of a new version of the Apple Pencil (made possible by the flat sides and magnetic charging) is a great watershed, making it a great sketching tool.

If you know you want an iPad mini, you probably already want it. But if you’re on the fence, this is all the iPad Air has to offer, and it’s a small package with all the latest muscles. Overall very attractive.

