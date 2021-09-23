Ontario Systems drives growth and innovation with the new Chief Tech.





Ontario Systems, a member of ACA International based in Muncie, Indiana, has announced the appointment of Raj Sethuramanas as the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Joining the organization in May, Sethuraman has over 25 years of industry experience and brings market-leading enterprise software solutions and teams to notable brands such as Wolters Kluwer Enterprise Legal Management Solutions, Entertainment Partners, Intuit and Cognizant. Building and scaling.

We are excited to welcome Raj to the Ontario Systems Senior Leadership Team. Tim O’Brien, CEO of Ontario Systems, said in a news release. Twenty years of experience driving technology transformation across the enterprise is critical to leading product engineering and software development activities for all products in the company’s growing portfolio.

As CTO of the Ontario Systems, Sethuraman is responsible for defining and delivering a company’s SaaS product vision based on existing best-in-class customer excellence and innovation across the Ontariosend market.

I think my role is to understand what your basic needs are and how we can use our technology to help you meet those needs. “Technology creates long-term change. I’m excited to ensure that our technology makes that emotion bold, as opposed to the short-term solution in the vacuum. increase.

For the latest executive leadership information and other member news to share with ACA, please contact the Communications Department at comm @ acainternational.org. See our news posting guidelines here.

