Google spends $ 2.1 billion on office buildings in Manhattan

New York Google spent $ 2.1 billion on Tuesday to buy a vast Manhattan office building on the Hudson River waterfront, paying one of the highest purchase prices in recent years for a US office building, New York City real estate The industry was plagued by the transition to pandemics and remote work.

The transaction takes place during periods of turmoil for the country’s largest urban office market, as the rapid adoption of hybrid work and the reduction of office space pose the most serious threat to the industry in decades.

Manhattan has plenty of office space to rent and hit a record high during the pandemic, but the four companies that make up the so-called Big Tech Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook are bullish on the future of New York. I’m taking it.

Both companies are expanding their businesses and workforce rapidly, one of the few bright spots in New York, and the economic damage caused by the pandemic has been hit harder than any other major American city.

Google had already leased it, but had not yet occupied 1.3 million square feet of real estate known as the St. John’s Terminal, a former cargo terminal that was being refurbished and expanded near the Holland Tunnel. The company has 12,000 corporate employees in New York City, the largest satellite office outside its California headquarters, and said it plans to hire another 2,000 employees over the next few years on Tuesday. rice field.

Ruth Porat, Chief Financial Officer of Google and its parent company Alphabet, plans to buy St. John’s Terminal with New York’s energy, creativity, and world-class talent rooting us here. He said it was the reason for his commitment. We look forward to continuing to grow with this amazingly diverse city.

In total, the four tech giants employ more than 20,000 people in their Manhattan offices. However, their workers are unlikely to work five days a week in the office anytime soon. Many tech companies say they will allow employees to work remotely in a hybrid configuration, even after the pandemic is over. Google recently postponed its office reinstatement plan to early 2022 due to a highly contagious delta variant.

The speed at which New York City’s economy, especially Manhattan, recovers depends on the band of office buildings that attracted one million workers every day to spend everything from morning coffee to business lunches to homecoming Broadway shows before the pandemic. We have supported thousands of companies that may be. Due to the absence of these workers during the pandemic, many shops and restaurants were closed in Manhattan.

Enterprises accept remote work in an unprecedented way during a pandemic, allowing employees to stay away from the office for part or all of the week after the pandemic is finally over. He even hired a new employee who was planning to work remotely indefinitely.

As a result, large employers like CondNast and JPMorgan Chase have abandoned chunks of office space, leaving nearly 19% of Manhattan’s offices available for rent, according to real estate service firm Newmark. It’s almost double the average rate. Ten years.

About 28% of New York City salaried workers, including parts of New Jersey, Connecticut, and parts of Pennsylvania, returned to their offices as of last week, more than double that of a few months ago, according to Castle Systems. .. A security company that tracks employee card swipes in office buildings. According to Castle, the national average was 33.6%.

Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, a consulting firm that advises companies on return-to-work policies, said hybrid work remains a permanent feature of work culture after a pandemic.

Office space will not run out, but Lister added that total space will be reduced.

Still, New York-elected officials sought to cast Google’s announcement as a sign of a city rebound.

The announcement from Google is yet another proof that the New York economy is recovering and rebuilding, Democratic Governor Kathy Hokul said in a statement. We create jobs, invest in emerging industries, lift New Yorkers, and write comeback stories together.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the deal a historic investment in New York City.

This transaction was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

When the building opens after construction is completed in mid-2023, Google will have more than 3.1 million square feet of office space in New York, making it one of the largest lease owners in New York.

Google’s presence in New York began in 2000 and had a sales representative who worked for Starbucks. In 2010, the company purchased a 15-story building in Chelsea for $ 1.8 billion to seal its efforts on the city.

Over the last decade, Google has rapidly increased its workforce in Manhattan, hiring young engineers from local universities, attracting technicians who don’t want to live in Silicon Valley, and expanding its marketing and sales departments. .. The company has added 5,000 employees to New York since late 2018.

The home of Google’s new office is located on Hudson Square on the west side of Manhattan, between Tribeca, Greenwich Village and SoHo. Many creative, media and tech companies have offices, including website builder Squarespace and eyewear company Warby Parker. Disney has selected this area as its new headquarters for its New York office.

With the rezoning in 2013, the development of new high-rise condominiums and condominiums has become a boom, and the residential population is increasing in addition to the office district.

In recent years, Google’s major rivals, especially Amazon and Facebook, have also invested heavily in New York City, transforming the Westside Swath from Midtown to Lower Manhattan into a thriving high-tech corridor.

Facebook has acquired over 2.2 million square feet of office space in Manhattan, most of which was signed shortly before or during a pandemic and has 4,000 employees in the city. Amazon bought the old Lord & Taylor building on Fifth Avenue for $ 1.5 billion in March 2020, as it has its headquarters mostly near its competitors on the West Side of Manhattan.

The tech industry is best suited for remote work, but businesses still have real estate. This is a potential sign of hiring pace and rethinking office space.

Tom Wright, chairman of the Regional Planning Association, a research and advocacy group, says technicians may only come to the office a few times a week, but want more space between desks and large conference rooms. Said it might be. In particular, he said the office needs to understand how to accommodate hybrid meetings where some participants meet in person and others have video conferences from home.

During the pandemic, Wright said people assumed that demand for activity and office space would decline altogether, even though it was actually a much more complex equation.

The growing footprint of Google and other tech giants in New York reflects their growing importance to the urban economy. Economists expect the technology sector to be a major driver of post-pandemic employment growth.

An analysis of job listings by the non-profit research group Centre for a Urban Future found that in the first eight months of the pandemic, there were more jobs in the technology role than any other profession in New York City. During that period, the demand for engineers was more than double that of finance.

According to researchers, the tech sector is the source of New York City’s most reliable new medium- and high-paying jobs, with average wages for high-tech jobs 49% higher than average private sector wages.

But when Amazon abandoned plans to build a corporate campus with 25,000 employees in Queens after facing opposition from progressive activists, elected officials and union leaders, the city’s tech The presence of the giant was also a source of tension.

They were angry at billions of dollars, primarily with government tax incentives and incentives offered to Amazon as lures.

Less than a year later, Amazon signed a lease for office space near the Hudson Yards Development in Midtown Manhattan. This is the beginning of a multi-year expansion in New York City.

Julie Samuels, executive director of Tech: NYC, an advocate for the tech industry, said that despite the collapse of Amazon’s contract in 2019, tech companies still have a diverse concentration of tech talent. He said he was attracted to New York City.

According to Samuels, I’ve never heard of any other company withdrawing plans to come here or deciding not to come here for Amazon. I was worried.

This article was originally published in The New York Times.

