Intuit Launches Venture Arms to Invest in SMEs, Consumer Innovation Startups – TechCrunch





Intuit, TurboTax Software’s best-known business and financial tools company, released news last week about its acquisition of Mailchimp and is now corporate venture capital firm to identify growth opportunities and trends that are beneficial to its major customers. We are announcing the division Intuit Ventures. Businesses and consumers.

The company is the latest to enter corporate ventures by joining groups including WorkDay, Salesforce and Zoom. CEO Sasan Goodarzi Exclusive with TechCrunch on New Ventures Focusing on Initial Investment in Areas such as FinTech, E-Commerce Infrastructure, Platforms and Enablements, Virtual Expert / Digital Advice, AI / ML, Cryptocurrency / DeFi I talked about it.

The first idea for the venture division was how Goodarzi and Intuits Chief Corporate Strategy and Development Officer Anton Hanebrink could accelerate internal and external corporate pipelines and identify significant opportunities for them in line with the company’s mission. I was born about a year ago when I was discussing.

Venture capital is one way to do this, and Goodarzi says it can accelerate innovation while learning from the enterprise.

He said the conversation led to months of work and the decision to make Intuit Ventures.Anton and Shubeta [Mujumdar] Own this now and come to Michelle [Clatterbuck] And I explain their investment opinion to us.

Intuit Ventures’ investment strategy looks at the company as a whole and touches on several areas.

Connecting People to Professionals — Many customers want to digitize services such as bookkeeping, accounting, and taxes, so the company offers a virtual professional platform that is accessible at the touch of a button. Ability to use artificial intelligence, machine learning, and knowledge engineering to enhance the platform. This is where Goodarzi sees Intuit as surpassing its current offerings to other industries. Unleash your smart money decisions by becoming a platform where every consumer can live an economic life in one place. As a result, companies such as Credit Karma and Mint can now be acquired and combined with TurboTax into a single platform. We are now ready to invest in companies such as equity trading platforms to add another layer. Helping SMEs Acquire Customers — With the acquisition of Mailchimp, an investment that drives customer growth, whether omni-channel or otherwise. Cryptocurrency and blockchain talent and technology — he added, Intuit is another area where it can influence its customers.

Venture firms may consider investing in Series B and C rounds and lead the round, but will also work with other venture capital firms. Goodarzi said identifying potential investments begins with talent, a belief in the company, and the idea of ​​how Intuit can succeed by injecting money into the company.

According to Goodarzi, there are no boundaries when it comes to funding for this. We told Anton and Schweta to bring investment until the time we say, no, but I never think there is no. Talent is scarce and good ideas are endless.

Intuits’ first investment was in Clearco, an e-commerce investment company that had just been injected with $ 215 million from Softbank in July. He is also an investor in Melio Payments, which provides a platform for SMBs to pay electronically to other businesses using bank transfers, debit cards, or credits. The company raised $ 110 million in January, led by Coatue.

Goodarzi explained that Clearco is a great first investment because it represents the diversity and diversity of the companies that Clearco supports. Second, the focus on e-commerce and omni-channel also leverages artificial intelligence capabilities, which is consistent with one of the five big bets the company has identified and mentioned above.

Goodarzi said he wanted to make Intuit Ventures the kind of investor he was looking for at the time, after launching several of his own companies. This will help you get your company on track, provide advice, and become a partner in driving product growth. He intends to turn his investment into a partnership, which could lead to an Inuit acquisition of the company.

One of the best ways ventures can determine how to fit the best company for Intuit is to expose the company to the platform of over 100 million customers worldwide.

He added that our platform is attractive to companies like Melio and Clearco. Many of these companies are building what we don’t have. The best way to understand where they want to play is to give them access to our platform. That is the key to making sure your company is successful.

Intuit Vice President of Corporate Development and Head of Venture Program Shveta Mujumdar and Clearcos Co-Founders Andrew D Souza and Michele Romanow will discuss the fund further in the TechCrunch Disrupt panel “How to Approach Financing from Corporate VCs” is. September 22, 2:00 pm PT.

