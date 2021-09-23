Discord will start testing YouTube integration weeks after Google shuts down its music bot





Discord began testing YouTube integration shortly after Google-owned YouTube took two popular Discord music bots offline. YouTube integration is beginning to appear on a small number of Discord servers today as part of what looks like a new test of collaboration between Discord and YouTube.

This feature, called Watch Together, as the name implies, allows Discord members to watch YouTube videos together. Testing of a similar Discord feature started 10 months ago and today it disappeared and reappeared as Watch Together. We understand that the recent shutdown of music bots has re-prioritized this particular feature.

Discord the new Watch Together feature in action.

Watch Together is very similar to the experience of someone broadcasting a screen on Discord, and a button to launch it also appears next to the video and screen sharing options. Designed specifically with YouTube in mind, Discord server members can create playlists of YouTube videos by searching for or pasting YouTube links. You can also toggle a remote button that allows other Discord server members to share the ability to control playback.

Not the same as the popular Rythm and Groovy Discord music bots, but you can use Watch Together to listen to music from Discord’s YouTube. However, you may hear or see ads. Discord warns that ads may appear in YouTube videos the first time you use the Watch Together feature.

Discords YouTube ad warnings.

The addition of Google-owned YouTube ads and potential revenue opportunities occur just weeks after YouTube begins an aggressive shutdown of Discord music bots. A Google-owned company sent a legal cease and desist letter to Groovy Bot last month, taking a popular service offline within a few days. Later, YouTube turned to Rythm, the most popular Discord music bot, and stopped working earlier this month.

We understand that today it will only be rolled out to Discord’s friends and family servers, and then beta to smaller servers, with increased availability within a few weeks. Discord is tentatively aiming to release it to all users by the end of October. If you are interested in testing this feature, it is currently on the Discords Game Labs server.

I contacted both Discord and Google to comment on the new YouTube integration, but Discord declined to comment. Google didn’t respond in time for the release.

Updated, September 22, 16:25 ET: Article updated with information about the advertising experience on Watch Together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/22/22687492/discord-youtube-integration-watch-together-feature-beta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos