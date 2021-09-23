Sci-fi artist Lamphun empties downtown space by covering Google’s office sign with Spirit Halloween store sign





A San Francisco conceptual artist wanted to comment on a huge amount of empty real estate that isn’t currently in use in the city, while many people, including artists and homeless people, may be using it. rice field. So she made a replica of the Spirit Halloween Store banner and used it on Monday to hide the sign for Google’s science fiction office in Embakadero.

Artist Daniel Baskin, who became known for satirizing technology culture with “Viral Art,” said the idea for Spirit Halloween’s work came about after being expelled from a studio space on Market Street. say.

She told SFGate, “I spent a lot of time thinking about unused real estate in San Francisco. Many would like to have a wooden shop or space to make things. And there are lots of weird empty lobbies with chairs. It’s an office where no one is sitting and you can work from home at any time, so employees can’t even come to work. “

Baskin used a large format printer from his previous sign-making business to create the same kind of flimsy banners that spirit stores normally use when occupying temporarily vacant retail space during the pre-Halloween season. I have. And the piece included performance art waiting for a group of friends disguised as Spirit Store staff to come to buy their costumes.

She pointed out that the performance aspect with the fake Spirit Halloween staff didn’t work very well given the recent ghost towns throughout the downtown area. “This is where Spirit Halloween actually comes in,” says Baskin. “It’s like a grim reaper in a dying industry.” And it’s ironic given that the logo is a real grim reaper.

“This will be a great Halloween shopping season and I’m happy to make better use of this empty office,” Baskin tweeted cheeky.

Earlier this year, Baskin spurred Twitter culture with another piece, Blue Check Homes. She creates a fake website and puts a “confirmed” blue checkmark emblem on the front of the Bay Area home to advertise a service that informs passers-by that you are a “real public figure.” Tweeted.

Baskin appears to be at home in the Bay Area tech world, even when she satirizes it. In August, she hid floppy disks around the city and promoted a dial-up era mock game called Cofounder Quest. This seems to be her unique way of hiring engineers to “create tools for voice that are easy to create.” An app she has already created, a “chat app” based on successful dial-up. It connects people randomly for telephone conversations around the world.

This may be another elaborate prank, but she actually seems to want to build a company from this concept, “casting a wide net” in the game and building this new company. Say find the ideal collaborator to do.

Unfortunately, the Spirit Halloween sign came down as soon as it went up. There are still some security staff working at Google, who removed the sign and confiscated it. Baskin still wants to reuse it, so if you see a 10-foot sign with a grim reaper in your 345 Spear St. closet, return it to all Google employees you’re listening to. Thank you! “Is called.

Top image courtesy of Daniel Baskin

