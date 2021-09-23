Google, Microsoft executives: AI needs to be designed to support, not replace, clinicians





Cloud computing rivals Google and Microsoft are paying attention to healthcare as they seek to win hospital systems as customers. Google has built a long-term partnership with insurance company Highmark, which plans to build tools to help patients share health information between visits, and Mayo Clinic, whose mission is to develop a range of AI solutions. I did. Meanwhile, Microsoft acquired the clinical documentation company Nuance for $ 19.7 billion, making it one of the largest acquisitions to date.

At MedCity INVEST Digital Health, leaders from both companies talked about interoperability initiatives and the future of AI in healthcare. Both rivals agreed on one thing that these solutions need to act as a support rather than a substitute for the clinician.

Prior to practicing as a neuroradiologist, Dr. Greg Moore, Microsoft Health Corporate Vice President, was an engineer. In the early days, like many entrepreneurs, he wanted to create something that could make a better diagnosis than a doctor. But now, in his work at Microsoft, he uses machine learning to help reduce burnout by helping doctors encounter documents and helping doctors work in areas that are definitely focused on with the acquisition of Nuance. Focus on doing.

Healthcare is a very human endeavor. He said it was an effort between health care providers, doctors or nurses, and patients. I think it should be left as it is.

Potentially seeing AI entering the clinic can help, for example, pick up patterns in the field of radiology, where test results and some cleared tools are already in use for clinical support. That is.

Similarly, Aashima Gupta, Global Director of Healthcare Solutions at Google Cloud, needs to use technology to help doctors and nurses who are already overloaded with work before the pandemic. Said. But she also warned against simply throwing more data at the clinician.

She said doctors didn’t want any more data, referring to her previous work leading digital health at Kaiser Permanente. It makes more sense to understand the diversity of the data, the amount of data, and to give insights together, and I believe that AI / ML will be useful for pattern recognition.

Interoperability must be patient-centric Looking to the future, she and Moore expect medical systems to invest in digital infrastructure and interoperability regulation to release more medical data. So I was excited to talk about the next wave of innovation. However, the challenge of sharing records continues today and is a major obstacle for public health agencies and patients during the pandemic.

Gupta talked about her own experience with a mother who previously had Covid-19.

She said it was pretty devastating. She is recovering from it, she is repairing.

When her mom was discharged from the hospital, she saw interoperability challenges in person.

Yes, we did telemedicine, virtual care. I had her pulmonologist and physiotherapist at home, but when her oxygen began to drop, there was no link between the digital and physical worlds, she said. I saw it directly as a very worried daughter. How do you make this transition of care, where care is tied to people, not places?

Both now and after the pandemic, she wants interoperability to be treated more than just a regulatory obligation.

It really is for patients, for caregivers, and to help them empower them to take care of their own health, she said.

