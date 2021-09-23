Technology and New Jersey Big Week: HAX Announcement, Fiserv Gaining Momentum





The question of whether New Jersey could attract some of the most innovative tech companies to the state was answered in one big week.

HAX, SOSV’s world-renowned accelerator, has announced that it will set up a US headquarters in Newark. Fiserv, a Wisconsin-based Fortune 500 company, is also seeking an EDA award to bring 3,000 high-paying jobs to a location in Berkeley Heights.

The only question left: Which of the two Big Tech announcements is better?

TechUnited: New Jersey CEO and Propelify Festival founder Aaron Price just laughs at the unanswered question.

He said they were both huge.

More than that, they’ve been saying over the years that New Jersey may be able to regain its position as a leader in the innovation economy that it had long with the glorious era of Bell Labs. Return to Thomas Edison Labs in Menlo Park.

TechUnited: Aaron Price, CEO of New Jersey and founder of the Propelify Festival.File photo

It feels like it’s gaining momentum in the state, he said. I think this announcement highlights what many of us have known for a long time and is beginning to be recognized by others. New Jersey is a major place for tech companies to thrive.

The two announcements have certainly been recognized by the broader technology ecosystem.

The number of groups and individuals who have contributed to the pursuit of HAX can be seen as potential competitors and unexpected allies, giving many reasons to believe that accelerators can really make a difference.

Consider Princeton University. Princeton University has long been recognized as the country’s leading higher education institution, but has little to do with North Jersey or Newark.

Promote 2021

The 2021 Propelify Innovation Festival, starring SOSV founder Sean O’Sullivan, will take place on October 6th at Maxwell Place Park in Jersey City as a face-to-face outdoor event.

Please visit propelify.com to register.

School officials want to change that. That’s just one of many reasons they actively participated in the hiring process.

The announcement () represents an opportunity for change for our region, and Princeton is proud to be committed to developing a culture of vibrant innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development in New Jersey.

Leveraging the strengths of Princeton’s engineering programs and expertise, the community and the world.

Promising to support and develop 100 companies over the next five years, HAX takes Newark’s startup community to another level.

Newark Venture Partners is clearly operating in the state’s largest city and welcomes its intent.

Don Katz, founder and executive chairman of Audible and co-founder of NVP, said the presence of HAX would be good for everyone.

Audible’s Don Katz.

The move to Newark and the creation of a Newark venture partner are one of the best decisions Audible has made, with HAX investing in local talent, unleashing technology and innovating Newark’s status at all economic levels. I am excited to help regain it as a nursery.

The impact of Fiserv can be great as well.

Fiserv is said to be bringing in 3,000 high-paying tech jobs with the aim of not only developing tomorrow’s leaders, but also leveraging the existing tech talent here.

Price said the announcement was so important and another reason to capture every stage of the technology ecosystem.

That’s why we’re seeing big companies leaning towards larger partnerships with TechUnited, and larger international organizations pay more attention to talent pools, geographical opportunities, and the markets we have access to. I think that’s why I’m seeing growth in New Jersey. He said.

Which one leads to the next question? How will the tech community grow from here?

Tim Sullivan, head of the New Jersey Department of Economic Development, said the state was even more ready. Sullivan points out a number of programs to support the tech community that Governor Phil Murphy has been promoting since he took office.

According to Sullivan, New Jersey is taking advantage of extraordinary incentives for early-stage startups, including matching investments and refundable tax credits for angel / seed investors. The state’s successful net operating loss program. This allows technology and life sciences companies to sell New Jersey’s net operating losses and / or R & D tax credits in cash. NJ Accelerate encourages New Jersey entrepreneurs to participate in high-quality accelerator programs and invest up to $ 250,000.

Tim Sullivan.

In addition to these initiatives, Murphy recently signed a law establishing a groundbreaking funding tool called the NJ Innovation Evergreen Fund. Base company. For fund managers investing in companies owned by women or minorities, or companies in historically disadvantaged communities, that number grows to $ 6.25 million.

Jose Lozano, Head of Choose New Jersey, who led the adoption of both HAX and Fiserv, said everything was in place to attract more businesses and accelerators.

New Jersey has a diverse and well-educated workforce and a thriving innovation ecosystem. Newark, in particular, offers exceptional access to both talent and technical resources.

We are proud to introduce many attributes to the state and play an important role in supporting HAX location decisions. And with HAX in the city, there is no doubt that SOSV, Newark, and the state will win.

