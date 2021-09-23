Technical challenges focused on small farms invite competitors





Focusing on bringing the latest designs, innovations and technologies to smallholders, the Community Alliance with Family Farmers (CAFF) has announced the second Smallholder Innovation Challenge. The competition is open to everyone and the goal is to find new ideas that will help small farms succeed.

According to CAFF’s Evan Wiig, many of the innovations seen in agriculture today are not only designed for much larger farms, but also give them yet another competitive edge. He says the goal of the Small Farm Innovation Challenge is to refocus some innovators’ eyes on smaller food producers.

In the 2019 contest, the semi-autonomous electric remote control tractor was selected for the highest award and its product is currently produced as a FarmHand tractor. According to a CAFF statement, second place was software packages that help schools buy food from local farms and other entries focused on soil health, packaging and water efficiency. Separate tracks for entrepreneurs and DIY ideas allow entry for start-ups in commercial design and those looking to share free tools and innovations.

The application deadline is November 1st, and the winners will be announced at the 2022 California Small Farm Conference in February.

