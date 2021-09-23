Google Cloud research credits expand to nonprofits





Google today announced that Google Cloud Research Credits, which allow researchers to access computing resources through Google Cloud, have been extended to nonprofit researchers. Previously, it was intended only for researchers at government and academic research institutes, limiting the scope of work that could be managed and analyzed using Google Cloud services.

This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to make the benefits of cloud research available to more people around the world and drive more discoveries faster, Google’s Senior Academic Research Program. Manager Eleazar Ortiz writes in a blog post. We know that future researchers need the best resources right now.

The use of big data and analytics is increasing across organizations, including the non-profit sector. According to a PwrdBy survey, 73% of nonprofits believe AI innovation is in line with their mission, and 75% specifically focus on donor classification, routine back office tasks, and mission-driven initiatives. We believe that AI is making their lives easier in areas such as. However, there are still significant barriers for nonprofits looking to build their own AI solutions or adopt third-party products primarily in terms of cost, resources, and time.

Nonprofits often lack the financial resources and organizational capacity to innovate through technology. A recent Brookings Institution study has identified financial, human resources, communication, combat abuse, and sustainability as applications for AI in nonprofits. Most nonprofits suffer from low budgets and inadequate staffing, lagging behind the cutting edge of new technologies. [like AI].. This limits the efficiency and effectiveness of their group and makes it difficult to influence as they wish.

Google Cloud Credit

According to Google, centers such as the New York Genome Center, Scripps Research Institute, Toronto Vector Institute, Ontario Cancer Institute, and Allen Institute for AI are already using Google Cloud for big data and analytics workloads. Eleuther AI, a research group that develops open-source AI models, also leverages Google Cloud resources through TPU Research Cloud, a program that supports data science research, hoping that results will be shared via code and models. Did.

Google Cloud is an integral part of our research program. There is on-premises installation of custom hardware, but the ability to use Google Cloud on isolated workstations (researchers are always guaranteed access to the development environment) and growing needs (summer intern surges and Hyperparameter adjustments, etc.) are skyrocketing AI2 engineering director Michael Schmitz said in a statement that (before the deadline) is an important part of conducting the study.

Google Cloud has joined a handful of leading technology companies that are expanding their cloud computing resources to nonprofits. Microsoft Azure offers a computing program that provides eligible organizations with $ 5,000 a year in credit. Meanwhile, Amazon Web Services’ non-profit credit program secures $ 1,000 as promotional credit for 501c (3) organizations and global equivalents.

