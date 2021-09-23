BNPL tycoon Klarna Aims for “Old-fashioned” Credit Card Companies — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





The press release states: OldCreditIsHistory seeks to uncover the archaic business model operated by traditional credit card companies.

In these models, large banks are cashing at high interest rates, and in 2020 alone, British people paid $ 5.7 billion in credit card interest and fees. That same year, BNPL products saved people 76 million interest payments.

Klarna Cave

To promote the campaign, Klarna opens the door to the Klarna Cave and creates a three-day immersive experience that visualizes the evolution of money.

Located on Sohos Greek Street, from September 23rd to 25th, people can enter the three-story museum. Here you can follow the economic journey of mankind over time.

Guest speakers include financial expert Kia Commodore and The Sunday Times writer and psychotherapist Owen O’Kane.

At the event, visitors can also go back in time with old-diet food and change their look with free beard trimming and blow-drying.

Alex Marsh, Head of Klarna UK, said: The traditional credit model has been stuck in the past and has always expressed our belief that it does not benefit consumers.

Its outdated financial business listened to what consumers wanted and offered better payment methods that offered flexibility, choice, and control without hidden charges.

He adds: Working on a campaign is very insightful and understands the journey that has cost money for thousands of years and what will happen next.

Old credit solutions should be a thing of the past, and Old Credit Is History believes it’s a fun, joke-like way to deliver that important message.

Citizen consultation consultation

Citizens’ counseling recently claimed that one in ten shoppers who use purchases to pay later are being chased by debt collectors.

According to the survey, these people have been charged late fees of 39 million over the past year.

Of those referred to debt collectors for missing payments, 96% experienced negative results.

They reported at least one of the following: Sleepless nights. Ignore texts, emails, and letters in case they relate to debt. Avoid answering the door. Borrow money to pay off your debt. Or their mental health is deteriorating.

However, charities have found that none of the BNPL checkouts on the major retailer’s website have warned people that they could be referred to a debt collector because they missed a payment. .. Instead, this was flagged only in T & C on another page, if any.

Citizens’ Counseling conducted mystery shopping at 100 major retailers and found that 38 offered BNPL and 22 offered more than one option. That is, there were a total of 74 BNPL checkouts.

Only 11% of those offering BNPL warned shoppers that they had a credit agreement, and the remaining 89% put this information in small print or T & C.

Citizens’ counseling asked the BNPL companies featured in the survey if they had ever referred a customer to a debt collector.

Klarna, Clearpay, Laybuy and Openpay have confirmed that this is a last resort. Splitit said it wasn’t. PayPal declined to comment.

Citizens’ counseling said it is calling on the Treasury to urgently regulate this space because shoppers are unprotected during the rapid expansion of the sector and fear of lack of information. I am.

In response, Alex Marsh told RTIH: Unlike credit card providers who deliberately keep people in debt with minimal payments and high fees and interest, our credit products are interest-free and designed to protect people from debt with a clear upfront plan. increase.

Klarna uses a debt collection agency to help you reach out to customers you can’t reach. This is done in less than 1% of orders.

All of the debt collection agencies we work with are FCA licensed and only contact customers by phone or email and are not used by court officials.

If things change, please contact us so we can help you plan to get back on track.

