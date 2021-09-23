Q & A: Development of tests to detect new COVID-19 variants-Med-Tech Innovation





Milan Patel, CEO and co-founder of PathogenDx, told Med-Tech Innovation News about the development of technology to detect COVID-19 variants. This test can detect variants and build an efficient system.

Please tell us about the development of technology to detect new variants. What kind of work do you have?

We constantly scan three databases, the World Health Organization (WHO), GISAID, and Rosalind (NIH, CDC, FDA) to monitor specific mutation sequences for the virus. At higher incidences, WHO and CDC classify them into mutants of interest, concerns, and significant outcomes. By classifying these variants, you can determine if the current Detectx-Cv test covers the mutation. If not, add the necessary probes to test the mutation. Next, we need to make sure that the chemicals (primers and reagents) work with the new mutations. This approach is similar to that of other diagnostic companies, except that our approach requires very little effort.

You said that all major variants were detected, but how do you adjust the technology when new variants are introduced?

In our tests, we have a specific number of probes in the array, printed at the bottom of each well on a 96-well plate. Each variant is defined by a specific mutation designed in the assay in terms of probes and primers. Our well probe defines mutations present in the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. As new variants emerge, add new probes as needed to see if the current primers work and adjust as needed. For the new mutant of interest, Mu, no new probes or conditioned primers were needed. Our current assay has already detected a mutation in the spike gene that represents this new variant, so all that is needed is a rapid software change to the calling algorithm, and the assay to test Mu goes instantly. I was mutated.

Where are your footprints now? For example, are you based in the UK or Ireland?

Our tests are used in small and medium-sized CLIA and clinical labs in the United States, as well as clinical validation sites such as the Stanford School of Virus, TriCore Reference Lab, and the University of Miami. We are not in the UK or Ireland, but would like to partner with clinical CLIA labs and organizations testing COVID variants in these countries.

What is the difference in your technology compared to the standard COVID test that detects infections that everyone is familiar with?

Our technology leverages multiplex testing on patented microarrays and leverages endpoint PCR technology to achieve much higher sensitivity and accuracy in a fraction of the time and cost of qPCR and NGS. To do. The advantage of using a microarray is that COVID-19, influenza, RSv, and other respiratory pathogens can all be targeted with a single swab. This test can detect even very low levels of infection with high accuracy. Finally, this technology uses standard everyday lab equipment that basic lab technicians are already familiar with, so training is minimal. Reports do not require special bioinformatics like sequences.

For COVID-19 variant testing, you can test multiple targets of the virus. Detectx-Cv has tested COVID-19 at 14 different sites to increase the certainty and reliability of the test results themselves. The time required is about 4 hours for a minimum of 4-10 days in the sequence, which is $ 125-475 cheaper than other tests on the market.

Is there anything else you would like to add?

Over the last 18 months, we have moved from one evolutionary stage of testing to the current stage where we need to test not only the original virus but also its variants. Today, different variants are distributed throughout society, each affecting infected individuals in terms of treatment and vaccine efficacy.

This virus does not go away. It is important to understand a comprehensive COVID-19 test from a diagnostic and epidemiological and public health perspective. By developing technology that diagnoses and collects important information, we not only flatten the curve, but also shorten the three-week process of obtaining important clinical and public health information to 1-2 days. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/covid-19-medtech-insights/q-a-developing-test-to-detect-new-covid-19-variants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos