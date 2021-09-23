Students are working on coding and other technologies





Middle school and high school students have innovation classes that they can take this year with the help of a grant from a former St. James graduate. Dean Hagger, CEO of Jamf, who does a lot in technology.

“Dean told me that his favorite thing wasn’t necessarily school, but the math teacher excited him about computers and programming,” said director Steve Heil. “This was your first Macintosh time, so you had to do some coding programming to actually get to what you’re doing. It’s really intriguing to him. , Leading him to his career path. “

Hagger’s work at Jamf focuses on how to get technology to reach areas of high demand. Their first innovation hubs took place in countries such as Kenya, Hatia and Afghanistan. Jamf is still expanding in other countries, but is now starting an innovation hub in the United States.

St. James’s innovation hub began when Hager called former principal Carlabeck. Heil said on the phone that Hager explained to Beck what an innovation hub was, and Beck explained St. James and public schools.

In Minnesota, three innovation hubs are under construction or are already holding classes. Currently, Minneapolis and St. Paul are under construction. Made St. James the first rural innovation hub in the United States for Jamf. To make this possible, the school set up an innovation hub last spring and prepared for this year.

Innovation Hub teacher Amanda Steinle teaches 6th, 7th and 8th grade classes this semester. From grades 9 to 12, you can use the Innovation Room as a resource room for photography, coding, and other technical things.

Students are just beginning to explore the camera, become accustomed to the iPad and the programs they use, and each gets a crayon.

“They start exploring and coding with filters, selfies, the various effects available, and recordings,” says Steinle. “7th grade is coding and 6th grade only sees every 4 days, so we’re working on that preparation. You’ll probably learn more next week.”

When students are learning to code, they use programs to complete tasks, much like a game of moving a character around obstacles. Once you get the code correctly, the character will move and complete the tasks it should perform. Or, if you make a mistake in the code, your character will not be able to perform the task.

One of the items students work on coding is Sphero Bolts. They can create the Bolt Run Maze they created. During the interview, Steinle showed how bolts work and talked about how students can challenge with bolts, just as they were able to drive in the first place. Then the maze becomes another.

St. James has a three-year contract with Jamf, earning money each year to do what kids want to do within the innovation hub, including coding, photography, and the addition of Garageband. Heil said the point of the innovation hub is to embrace it and see what it can do with it.

