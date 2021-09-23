Three Dallas Startups Join Google for Startups Black Founders Fund »Dallas Innovates





From left to right: Skillfully founder Gigi McDowell. Inc., founder of Safer Management. Founder of Fredrick Burns; Kedreon Cole, founder of XR Sports Group [Photos: Google for Startups]

Last October, as part of a larger effort to show support for racial equality across the country, Google for Startups provided up to $ 100,000 in undiluted funding to 76 black-led startups. North TexasCourMed, Kanarys, ShearShare Inc, and Zirtue were the first winners, all with hands-on support from Google for Startups and didn’t have to give up ownership of the company in exchange for money. ..

During the turbulent years, the capital kept their doors open, paid employees and boosted expansion.

About a year later, Google for Startups announced a second cohort of entrepreneurs, with companies in the North Texas region making cuts again.

Google for Startups has selected 50 Black Founders as recipients of $ 100,000 undiluted capital for its second $ 5 million investment in the US Black Founders Fund. Locally, it includes Ftefully, Safer Management, and XR Sports Group.

Google for Startups first launched the Black Founders Fund in June last year in response to statistics that less than 1% of venture capital funding goes to US Black Founders.

Google said it has selected the most promising black founders from all over the country for the Black Founders Fund. They are all building great startups that solve difficult problems.

In addition to untied cash, founders can get the most out of Google’s technical resources, talent, and best practices. This includes up to $ 120,000 for search ads donated by Google.org and up to $ 100,000 for Google Cloud credits. Last year, award-winning founders raised more than $ 50 million, and 80% of the winners used that money to create jobs, according to Google.

Leveling the competitive arena of the startup ecosystem and providing access to opportunities for undervalued founders is part of Google for Startup’s greater mission. “Because if the startup succeeds, we all succeed,” says Google.

The Black Founders Fund was part of Google’s $ 175 million investment in financial opportunities for black business owners, founders, job seekers, and developers.

The first Google for Startups Accelerator: Black Founders, a virtual three-month program was also announced at that time. Dallas-based Kanarys and ShearShare are part of the first group of 10 startups selected to participate in a three-month digital accelerator program that strengthens the potential seed for Series A tech startups. bottom.

The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund embodies our mission to help undervalued founders grow their businesses. In a statement, Jewel Burks Solomon, Head of Google for Startups US, is pleased to continue the fund and fund the black founders. Google for Startups and Goodie Nation have clearly heard from 2020 fund recipients that they are essential to success not only through funding, but also through community, mentorship, networking and technical expertise.

501 (c) (3) A charity advisor, Goodie Nation, aims to bridge the entrepreneurial gap, discuss business issues with its founders, and provide referrals to customers and investors. And provide treatment sessions and forums to support. Recipients are emotional and professional.

Meet a North Texas-based startup

Based in Dallas, Ftefully is a virtual wedding and event planning studio that serves to provide professional planning services accessible to all couples. Founder GiGi McDowell wants to save 80% on planning costs by automating and streamlining the planning process, providing planners and small businesses with a way to make money off-time.

The Ftefully generation comes from McDowell’s belief that “everyone deserves a stress-free wedding planning experience.” She offers membership on her site. This includes services such as advice, guidance and same-day adjustments.

Ftefully is also included in the Google for Startups Black Founders Accelerator.

“The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund gives Ftefully access to recent momentum, making virtually everyone more comfortable with face-to-face tasks and tasks,” said McDowell. This support is used to hire new team members, dig deeper into the current market, accelerate product development, and serve an ever-growing waiting list.

Safer Management is a Dallas-based platform that uses face recognition and thermobody scanning to streamline health and safety procedures in public schools, universities, and other organizations.

The platform digitally tracks attendance, viruses, and incident reports, allowing parents to avoid the clunky healthcare screening process that founder Fred Barnes experienced with his twin sons in a summer camp. Six months after its launch, Safer is now in use at 55 schools, universities and universities.

Burns has previously participated in the 6-month Google for Startups program and plans to use new capital for growth.

“The resources of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund help us reach the next level,” Burns said. “This support from Google for Startups has come at a critical time and is used to help Safer Management develop new educational technologies using machine learning and artificial intelligence. Used by companies like Google. I want to learn some of the best practices that have enabled operational expansion. “

The Frisco-based XR Sports Group helps clients build meaningful and organic connections between game enthusiasts and retail brands. The platform enhances the digital gaming experience of influential entertainment properties, maximizing the value of the fan community for professional sports teams, colleges and celebrity influential people.

Social competitions and video games built by the XR Sports Group give these entities a better understanding of their audience.

Founder Kedreon Cole led the game and esports of a local investment company and came up with this idea after realizing that connecting consumer brands to digital media properties was a hassle in both respects. .. He aims to provide influencer first-party data that is distributed throughout social media.

“The Google for Startups Black Founders Fund will accelerate the rollout of personalized social media platforms for influencers and address the gap (ownership) in the creator economy of many undervalued creators,” said Cole. I am. “This support is to move from private beta to public beta releases of game-based digital platforms and implement a Go to Market plan to welcome more influencers currently on the waiting list. will be used.”

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up daily to monitor what’s new in Dallas / Fort Worth and what’s next:

read more

There are many things that have to do with your physically separated time. Here are some from our carefully selected selection.

See carefully selected contests, nominations, pitches and grants. The program summary is aimed at entrepreneurs, businesses, creatives, inventors, educators and social innovators.

NS [email protected]A hub of entrepreneurs in southern Dallas, wants to help local black founders launch the next big idea in their business. That’s why we offer BIG iDEA DALLAS. This is an intensive 7-week program that drives ideas into a “successful, market-validated business concept.”

Dr. Pepper’s annual tuition gifts are currently being accepted exclusively via TikTok. Top Hispanic expert in technology awarded by HITEC100. Regent Property has opened a second headquarters in Dallas. thredUP has a $ 70 million, 600,000 sq ft automatic distribution center in Lancaster. The common desk opens up a vast Energy Square location. Based in Dallas, Arcis Golf will acquire six properties in two months. More stories from North Texas. In addition, you can find the top 10 most popular stories.

These assignable North Texans inspire, inform, motivate, or just make us laugh. Do you have your own wise words? Please let me know. You can also sign up here to get the “Last Words” in the weekly Dallas Innovate e-newsletter. Wednesday, September 22 “This site is a great opportunity to create the equivalent of a small town.” Director of Planning and Urban Design City in Pia Chacco Dallas … Hensley Field (formerly the westernmost tip of southern Dallas) At a Navy Air Base Dallas), via D Magazine. Hensley Field was built in 1929 as a training base near Lake Mountain Creek …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dallasinnovates.com/three-dallas-startups-join-google-for-startups-black-founders-fund/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos