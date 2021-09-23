Twelve former security officials who warned against antitrust crackdowns have technical ties





Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who helped put together the September 15 warning, is a senior adviser to Google’s leading law firm King & Spalding in front of the House Judiciary Committee, investigating antitrust laws against high-tech giants. going. King & Spalding last week produced a white paper published by Google’s leading trading group, the Computer & Communications Industry Association, arguing that antitrust bills could harm national security.

Dozens of former officials send letters to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy to suspend action on bipartisan antitrust legislation targeting Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon. These technical connections were not immediately apparent when prompted to. However, their revelation could deepen parliamentary skepticism about China’s message of caution.

It’s not surprising that individuals receiving money from Big Tech are defending Big Tech, Colorado General Assembly Ken Buck, a top Republican antitrust committee member, said in a statement to POLITICO. .. After all, Big Tech is negatively impacting US competition and innovation through anti-competitive practices.

None of the former officials who signed the letter responded to the request for comment. Axios first reported on the existence of the letter last week, but said some of the signatories had something to do with the tech industry.

Allies of former officials say their argument remains valid.

Heather Greenfield, a CCIA spokesman, said national security officials were naturally concerned about legislation that would prevent US tech companies from applying to foreign competitors. She said technology industry groups did not participate in the drafting or distribution of letters to Pelosi and McCarthy.

The Technology Trade Group has been promoting an anti-China message for many years as it has sought to avoid antitrust behavior. In a similarly confused industry, Washington’s regulation is the United States, regardless of whether the financial industry, which was pressing for deregulation in the 1990s, was pointing to Japan, or whether Qualcomm was giving the future of 5G to China during the Trump era. Claims that it may undermine its competitiveness. Pursue a proceeding against the company.

This time, the warning has leveled off among critics of major tech companies.

Chasing the Republicans and chasing the angle of national security is a really smart way, said John Schweppe, head of policy and government affairs for the right-wing American Principles Project, which supports antitrust crackdowns. But what we found, and see it in this letter … whenever people are having these discussions, they are funded by Big Tech, and these are Google, Facebook. , A discussion coming directly from the Strategic Conference held between Apple and all of their public policy teams.

According to Schweppe, it’s hard to give any kind of credibility once it turns out to be true.

In the technical context of the signer of the letter:

Seven of the twelve, including Panetta, play a role in public relations firm Beacon Global Strategies, and Google is counted as a client, according to those familiar with the matter. (The company didn’t disclose the customer, so he spoke on anonymous terms.)

Google and Beacon Global Strategies did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Five former employees, including former Director of the National Geospatial Information Agency Robert Cardillo and former Deputy Director of the National Security Agency Richard Ledgett, are members of Beacon’s Advisory Board. Michael Morell, former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency under President Panetta and President Barack Obama, is the company’s senior counselor.

Former NGA director Cardillo chaired the board of directors of the Earth imaging company Planet Federal earlier this year. Planet Federal is a division of Planet Labs, in which Google holds significant shares.

All signatories are associated with organizations that receive funding from high-tech giants or defense companies that work closely with Amazon and Google to show how Big Tech’s funding has become ubiquitous in the Washington policy world. increase.

Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Sue Gordon is a member of the Advisory Board of the National Security Institute of the Antoninscaria Law School, which counts Amazon as a major funder. Retired Admiral James Foggo III is a Fellow of the European Policy Analysis Center, which is listed as one of Google’s funded organizations.

Frances Townsend, President George W. Bush’s anti-terrorism and homeland security adviser, is the national security of American Edge, a Facebook-funded group that opposes changes to strengthen antitrust laws. He belongs to the Security Advisory Committee.

Townsend also participates in the Atlantic Council’s board of directors, which counts Facebook and Google as funders. Board of Directors of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. We count Apple and Google as funders. The Council on Foreign Relations Board receives funding from Microsoft and ranks Facebook and Google in the highest membership categories.

Whatever the other impact letter, it seems that at least one other former national security official has urged him to speak on behalf of the stronger antitrust law. Anxiety about competitiveness with China cannot be used as an excuse to take another view of anti-competitive behavior by major US tech companies.

