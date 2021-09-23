Apple told Epic that it wouldn’t allow Fortnite to be returned to the App Store until the court’s ruling was finalized.





The battle between Epic Games and Apple continues. Earlier this month, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled that Apple must allow App Store developers to redirect users to other payment systems. The judge upheld Apple for all other allegations, Apple called the ruling an “overwhelming victory,” and Epic appealed.

Apple is now reportedly rejecting Epic’s request to reinstate its developer account. This will allow you to bring Fortnite back to the App Store.

As explained at the time of the ruling, Judge Rogers’ decision ruled that Apple’s decision to terminate Epic’s developer account last year was valid. The ruling also doesn’t require Apple to reactivate Epic’s account and allow Fortnite to return to the App Store, instead leaving the decision purely to Apple.

In a series of tweets posted today, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney revealed that Apple has rejected Epic’s request to reinstate its developer account.

Apple’s legal team has written a notice that Apple will not allow Fortnite to be returned to the App Store until the judge’s decision is finalized. This means that it can take up to five years from now until all court appeals are exhausted.

Following that decision, Sweeney publicly stated:[w]Cannot trade [an alternative payment system] Stay away to bring Fortnite back to iOS. In light of this and other statements since the court’s decision, Apple has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic’s developer program accounts at this time, coupled with the duplicates of Epic in the past. In addition, Apple will not consider further reinstatement requests until the district court’s decision is final and unsuitable.

Epic CEO also tweeted the full text of an email sent to Phil Schiller, Apple’s App Store boss. Sweeney has confirmed in an email that Epic has “requested Apple to reopen its developer account” and “promised” to follow Apple’s guidelines.

Once you have your account back, bring Fortnite back to your Mac as soon as possible and reincorporate Fortnite for iOS into the Unreal Engine development and testing process. This benefits all developers of each other.

The email also specifically outlines Epic’s resubmission of Fortnite after Apple updates the App Store guidelines to respond to the ruling.

Whether Epic chooses to return Fortnite to iOS consumers will be updated where Apple will update its guidelines to provide a fair competition between Apple In-App Purchase and other payment methods. It depends on what you do.

If Epic complies with the explicit wording of the court order and allows the app to include buttons and external links that direct customers to other purchasing mechanisms without the hassle of conditions and a hindrance to a good user experience. , Resend Fortnite to the App Store. In that case, our remaining controversy is about competing stores, and if Apple’s position is based solely on user security and privacy, not commercial interests, we can find a common rationale for this topic. I truly believe. “

Sweeney calls this another “extraordinary anti-competitive move by Apple,” showing “their power to reshape the market and choose winners and losers.”

Apple lied. Apple has spent a year telling the world, courts and the press, “We welcome Epics back to the App Store if they agree to play with the same rules as others.” Epic agrees, and Apple is now again abusing its power to monopolize over a billion users.

— Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

