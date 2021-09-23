How to transfer saved data from Nintendo Switch to iPhone or Android in 3 easy steps





While Pokmon Unite welcomed millions of new players, it also opened the door to data transfer, one of the game’s most horrifying annoyances.

On September 22nd, Pokemon MOBA was finally released on iOS and Android. Launched on the Nintendo Switch in July, players had plenty of time to get used to the Pokmon Unite prior to its mobile release.

Avid players have already purchased and unlocked some items and Pokemon in the last two months and will want to carry over all of their progress to the new port of Pokemon Unite. Thankfully, there is an easy way to transfer that data.

The first thing Pokemon Unite players want to do when launching a game on mobile is to connect a Switch account. By following these three steps, you can transfer your progress to mobile in just minutes.

Step 1: Choose to transfer access to your data

If you are already playing Pokmon Unite on your Nintendo Switch, do not create a new account. ThePokmonCompany

As soon as a player installs, launches, or updates Pokmon Unite, the game welcomes the player with two options: create an account or transfer access to data. New players should choose to create an account. Those who have played Pokmon Unite on Nintendo Switch should select the second option.

Do not create a new account. If you don’t create it, you won’t be able to access the progress (or purchases) you made on your Nintendo Switch. After selecting the appropriate option, connect your account.

Step 2: Log in to the connected platform

[データへのアクセスの転送]After selecting, the player must link the game to an account with the required data. There are four options here.

Nintendo Account FacebookTwitterPokmon Trainer Club

Connect one of these accounts to the mobile version of Pokmon Unite. ThePokmonCompany

If you have linked to the Nintendo Switch version of Pokmon Unite in the past, one of these options should work. If you don’t know what to choose, you should choose the Nintendo Account option. This is because it is guaranteed that you have the Pokemon Unite data you want to transfer to your mobile.

Choosing the best option will take the player to the sign-in page. When the player logs in, the account will be connected.

Step 3: Confirm data transfer

Log in and connect your account to Pokmon Unite progress and you’re almost done. The game displays the trainer name and level of the account and confirms that the player finally wants to transfer access to the stored data.[OK]Select to transfer all data.

Select OK to complete the data transfer!Pokemon Company

If you follow these steps correctly, you will experience cross-progression between the Nintendo Switch and the mobile version of Pokmon Unite. This is also not a one-way transfer, so the next time you log in to Pokmon Unite on your Nintendo Switch, your mobile progress will be taken into account. This includes free Aeos tickets, Pikachu Unite licenses, and Festival Style: Pikachu costumes available to all mobile players.

Pokmon Unite is now available on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inverse.com/gaming/pokemon-unite-transfer-save-data-iphone-android The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos