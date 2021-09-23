Google joins Travalyst Coalition-Travalyst





London (September 22, 2021) Travalyst, a global sustainable travel alliance, joins Google today as a partner with its existing founding partners Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa. I announced that.

Travalyst Coalition strives to leverage its collective reach to promote mass adoption of sustainability standards. As a member of the Travalyst Coalition, we are excited to continue this effort with Google and offer this unique opportunity to make a positive and transformative change in travel. Google’s travel team is committed globally to help consumers make more sustainable travel choices, and Travalyst’s CEO says that approach is strongly in line with Travalyst’s collaboration principles. Said Sally Davey.

Travalyst is committed to achieving the widest possible industry collaboration on travel and tourism sustainability. It begins by bringing together some of the world’s largest travel and tourism platforms and service providers, sometimes competing, to address one of the biggest challenges the industry faces through collaboration.

Google’s participation in the group represents an important step forward in its mission. The Travalyst Union is collaborating with some of the world’s largest brands to collaborate on sustainability initiatives that drive system change and bring a resilient and prosperous future to the next generation of travel and tourism.

“To tackle climate change challenges, we need to find large-scale solutions, especially when it comes to travel and tourism. Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Kate Brandt, works with Travalyst and industry partners. Together, we aim to build tools and technologies that enable travelers and businesses around the world to prioritize sustainability.

As the travel and tourism industry continues to recover from the pandemic, Travalyst has universal transparency on sustainability efforts to enable travelers to make better choices for themselves and the planet. The focus is on providing reports. Travalyst Coalition, including Google, recognizes that increasing tourist access to trusted information, starting with accommodation and aviation, is a key component for sustainable transformation of the industry.

Along with details of Travalysts’ strong coalition-led agenda, Travalyst published a report on The Re-Emergence of Travel earlier this year. Recognizing the challenges and opportunities of the industry as people begin their journey again, this report explores travel, tourism and sustainability conditions and explores new trends in short-term and long-term pandemic recovery. ..

Learn more about Google’s commitment to building a sustainable future for travel.

