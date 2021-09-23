The price of canvas prints on Google Photos has risen significantly





This story was first published on September 8, 2021 at 3:24 pm PDT and last updated on September 22, 2021 at 3:20 pm PDT.

Google Photos has always aimed to provide users with reliable resources to store all their memories, special photos and videos in the cloud. So it worked surprisingly well. Photos Photos are easily accessible from any device at any time. But if you want to have non-digital memories, Google also offers the option to print the photo into a book and send it, or get a separate print through a partner such as CVS. Currently, Google is combining them with its own à la carte photo prints, including those with some new size options.

You can now deliver Google Photos prints directly to your home. Previously you had to go to CVS, Walgreens, or Walmart to pick them up, but now you can deliver them to any address in the United States. Copies start at $ 0.18 per printed matter and shipping fee.

For these new sizes, you can now choose from 11×14, 12×18, 16×20, and 20×30 print sizes in addition to the standard 4×6, 5×7, or 8×10. These larger sizes mean that you don’t necessarily have to get the more expensive canvas prints that were previously really the only choice for jumbo sized photos. However, if you need canvases, they too will be large. New 8×10, 16×16, 20×30, 24×36, 30×40, and 36×36 size options are added to the existing 8×8, 11x. 14, and 16×20.

Can’t wait for shipping? You will continue to have the option to pick up your photos at your local store and print them immediately. All other products will continue to be available, including softcover and hardcover photobooks and a $ 6.99 / month subscription to print and ship the last 10 photos.

All of these features should be available in the coming weeks.

The price is rising

The price of the new size option can be found on Google’s support page. And while they are more diverse, they are also quite expensive. Here are the new and old graphs using the Archive.org Wayback Machine.

The left side is the new price and the right side is the old price.

Finding the shift from centimeters to inches is a bit tricky, but a little calculation shows that 8 “x8” prints are $ 5 higher, 11 “x14” prints are $ 6 higher, and 16×20 is $ 5 higher. increase. .. This doesn’t take into account the fact that economy shipping isn’t available on all three tiers, so you’ll pay a few dollars more than the cheapest option there. Shipping outside the 48 states of the continental United States is also becoming more expensive.

Google Photos users will probably be happy to get new printing options … but probably not exciting at the new price.

