Partnership to develop computational modeling of orthopedic devices-Med-Tech Innovation





Pacific Research Laboratories, the parent company of Sawbones and Numalogics, a subsidiary of Spinologics, is helping to develop computational modeling and simulation software applications for the orthopedic medical device industry.

In a highly competitive area, orthopedic medical device manufacturers are trying to bring their products to market in a more efficient way. Computational modeling and simulation allows engineers to create and test devices in the virtual world and ultimately speed up the R & D process.

Sawbones supplies the orthopedic industry with bone substitute materials and is consistently used to perform bench tests on new devices. The new simulation software makes it easy to run tests with Sawbones in a fast-paced virtual environment.

Amy Posch, a design engineer at Sawbones, said: Sawbones strives to provide the most comprehensive and easy-to-use products that consistently simulate bone properties for physical testing. By adding computational simulations to the biomechanical test line, customers will be able to optimize their device designs faster and more efficiently.

With the support of Sawbones, Numalogics aims to develop the industry’s most accurate computer models of bone substitute materials and integrate these models into user-friendly software applications. Numalogics is one of the first companies in the world to fully automate and democratize computer simulation for the medical device industry.

Eric Gaudreau, President of Numalogics, said: Computer modeling and simulation is very popular among R & D teams. It helps bring their product innovations to market faster. The reliability and reliability of virtual models is widely accepted. We believe that all orthopedic device companies have the opportunity to benefit from our apps, but we believe that small and medium-sized businesses have special needs. Unfortunately, they don’t have the resources to hire a dedicated simulation expert. We hope our software can solve this problem.

Sawbones and Numalogics are in the early stages of the development process and will release the software in 2022.

