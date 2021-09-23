Two simple tricks to upgrade your gaming system – Longmont Times-Call





Technology is the epitome of a double-edged sword.

The online generation of game consoles (now actually a few generations) allows publishers to release unfinished or broken games and plan to patch them online later.

Hardware manufacturers can also improve the system they play and add features that enhance their experience.

This month, two such features were expected, the other was completely surprising and provided players with two highly requested features.

First, there’s a PlayStation 5 that’s still under one year old.

One of the most controversial design decisions was to equip the PS5 with a small hard drive. Today, the Xbox Series X with a 1TB drive isn’t exactly a bottomless storage font. However, the PS5 weighs only 875 GB, almost 20% smaller, which keeps the game bigger.

Some games weigh over 100GB and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War scales at 225GB when fully installed. This means that about 12 games can completely fill the built-in storage, requiring more games to be archived and reinstalled than many gamers want.

However, Sony has shipped a PS5 with an expansion port for installing a secondary SSD drive to increase storage (which saves space by playing PS4 games from a standard external USB drive. Does not consider the facts).

Sounds good. Sony may have activated the port when the system went on sale in 2020. Unfortunately, the expansion port was a future promise for patients and a curse for our others.

Finally, about 10 months after its launch, Sony released updated firmware that supports SSD extensions.

The Samsung 980 pro M.2 SSD works like a dream and is as fast as the original internal drive of the PS5.

I bought a Samsung 980 Pro M.2 SSD for expansion. People will find that this is not one of the cheapest drives on the market. The 2TB model SRP I chose is $ 430, but shopping can save you $ 70.

And before I’m accused of being one of the technicians who always want to have the most advanced and fastest gear (I’m perfectly), the minimum specs needed for a PS5: PCIe Gen4 M You should be aware of the .2 NVMe SSD with a capacity of 250 GB to 4 TB, a read speed of at least 5,500 MB / s, and “effective heat dissipation”.

In other words, you won’t find a compatible drive in the bargain bin.

It’s a good idea to check online to make sure the drive you have selected has been tested by someone and listed as compatible. Another thing to remember is effective heat dissipation.

SSD expansion drives fit in a small compartment on the PS5, and SSDs are notorious for being extremely hot. Therefore, make sure that the drive you buy comes with a heatsink or that you have purchased one. Again, check online for recommendations and don’t worry. If you use a good one, it will be returned to less than $ 15.

Installation took less than 10 minutes, including inserting the drive into the heatsink and disconnecting / connecting the console from the entertainment system. It works like a dream and is as fast as the original internal drive. It currently has 2.875 TB of space and should be suitable for the foreseeable future.

Gamers who push the original drive to (or past) capacity appreciate the very easy upgrade. These drives are expensive, but they are big enough to give gamers a solid option.

Gamers can now use Bluetooth audio on their switches without having to buy an adapter.

The other upgrades I received this month are easier. It’s as easy as updating the Nintendo Switch firmware.

Also, if you have Bluetooth headphones / earphones that you want to use, it may not be costly.

Yes, it’s finally possible to use Bluetooth audio on the switch without having to buy a messy adapter. And I found that the console had been featured for four years, but it took some time for engineers to figure it out.

The switch has always used Bluetooth for its controller, but it required a wired headset or an additional third-party adapter to make it wireless.

You can now connect the two controllers and the headset via the system’s internal Bluetooth. Im reports that it is working fine. I tested it on both my Beats Solo headset and my LG earphones and it worked fine.

With the new Switch OLED edition coming out in the coming weeks, it’s great to see one of the most requested features apply to all of them, not just the new Switch version. It took longer than I expected, but at least Nintendo took us here.

