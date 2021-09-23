Nuclear attack on Alexa smart homes to drive away all “ghost” devices





If you rename your device, Alexa won’t be able to track your device, but you can set up your smart home in one fell swoop.

Ry Crist / CNET

Explain what I’m confused if I get into the habit of changing the name and location of Alexa-controlled smart home devices (smart lights, smart plugs, etc.) without updating Alexa No need to. It can make things. Try telling Amazon Echo to turn on your smart light with a device name that Alexa doesn’t recognize. Then you can see what I mean. “Sorry,” says Alexa. ” [its new name].. “

If you do this often enough, your smart home will be almost unusable. To make matters worse, unraveling such confusion can be a daunting task, and eventually you realize that you’re completely ignoring Alexa and instead controlling your smart home with a myriad of mobile phone apps. prize.

Smart home controls only work if Alexa knows all the device names.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Well, you were lucky. There is a solution, but it’s quick and dirty. If it sounds dangerous, it’s because of the following reasons: You will have to delete the entire smart home and start over, and you will lose the rooms and routines you have set up. But otherwise, the process is simple and takes only a few minutes. When you’re done (and rebuild your room and routine in the app), you can return to your Alexa order.

Here’s how.

Must use Alexa desktop portal

First, place your smartphone and pick up your laptop. This must be done on the desktop version of the Alexa website. Then go to Alexa’s web interface (yes, that’s a problem) and follow these steps:

1. In the menu on the left,[スマートホーム]Click.

2. In the primary pane[デバイス]Click.

3. Scroll to the bottom and[すべて削除]Click the box labeled.

4. In the pop-up window[削除]Click to confirm.

5. On the next page, click the box labeled Discover.

Come on, please be happy. Alexa pinged all the various services linked (Philips Hue, Smart Life, etc.) and updated them all with the current names of all the devices.

As mentioned above, there are drawbacks. Doing this erases all groups, including rooms and speaker groups, as well as the routines you create. That said, if you’re having problems that require these nuclear options, you may need to revamp both anyway.

You may also need to turn another thing into a nuclear weapon

I recently discovered a bit of a quirk about Amazon Echos-they remember. If you unplug your Echo device and throw it into a drawer, like, the name of the device on the network when it was last connected is remembered just to get it later and reconnect to your smart home. increase. This can bring its own kind of havoc to your smart home. The only way I’ve found to fix it is to destroy the device itself-reset it to factory settings (follow the link for detailed instructions on older devices) ..

On 3rd and 4th generation Echo and Echo Dot devices, press and hold the action button for 25 seconds (the light ring flashes orange and then turns off). The light turns on again, but this time it’s blue. Wait until it turns orange to indicate that you are back in setup mode.

To reset your Echo Show device to factory settings, press and hold the mute and volume down buttons for 15 seconds or until you see the Amazon logo.

