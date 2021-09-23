EU proposes mandatory USB-C for all devices including iPhone





The European Commission, the executive body of the European Union, has announced plans to force smartphone and other electronics manufacturers to install a common USB-C charging port on their devices. This proposal could have the greatest impact on Apple, which continues to use its own Lightning connector rather than the USB-C connector used by most of its competitors. The rule aims to reduce e-waste by allowing people to reuse existing chargers and cables when buying new electronics.

This rule applies to phones as well as other devices such as tablets, headphones, portable speakers, video game consoles, and cameras. Manufacturers are also forced to interoperate with fast charging standards and provide customers with information about the charging standards supported by the device. This proposal will allow customers to purchase new devices without the need for a charger.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a press conference that the proposal was only for devices that use wired chargers rather than wireless, adding that wireless has plenty of room for innovation.

To become a law, the revised Radio Equipment Directive proposal must pass a vote in the European Parliament. If adopted, the manufacturer will eventually have 24 months to comply with the new rules. Congress has already voted in favor of the new rules on common chargers in early 2020, demonstrating the need for broad support for today’s proposal.

Chargers power all of our most important electronics. More and more devices are selling more and more chargers that are incompatible or unnecessary. Commissioner Thierry Breton said it would put an end to this. Our proposal will allow European consumers to use a single charger for all portable electronics, a key step in increasing convenience and reducing waste.

European consumers have long been frustrated with incompatible chargers piled up in drawers. Vice-Chairman Marguerite Vestager of the European Commission has given the industry ample time to come up with its own solutions.

Today’s proposal focuses on device-side charging ports, but the Commission says it ultimately wants to ensure full interoperability at both ends of the cable. Power outages will be addressed in a review that will begin later this year.

The proposal follows a vote in the European Parliament in January 2020, when lawmakers voted for new rules on general chargers. As of 2016, the amount of e-waste generated throughout the block reached approximately 12.3 million metric tons.

The biggest impact of the new rules could be felt by Apple, which continues to ship phones with Lightning connectors, rather than the increasingly universal USB-C port. As of 2018, about 29% of phone chargers sold in the EU use USB-C, 21% use Lightning, and about half are older MicroUSB, according to an EU assessment reported by Reuters. I was using the standard. These ratios could have changed significantly as USB-C has replaced Micro USB on all mobile phones except the cheapest Android smartphones.

Efforts to force smartphone makers to use the same charging standards in the EU date back to at least 2009 when Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Nokia signed a voluntary agreement to use a common standard. Since then, the industry has gradually adopted micro USB, and more recently USB-C as a common charging port. However, despite reducing the amount of charging standards from more than 30 to just three (Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning), regulators say this voluntary approach has not achieved its goal. Stated.

Apple was a notable outlier in that the phone didn’t include a MicroUSB port directly. Instead, we provided a MicroUSB to 30-pin adapter. He also opposed the latest attempts to settle on a single billing standard. In a statement released last year, Apple said the new rules risk creating e-waste because existing Lightning accessories may have to be scrapped if they are not compatible with the universal standard. Said there is.

Apple continues to use Lightning, but is making its own efforts to reduce e-waste in chargers. Last year, we stopped shipping the new iPhone’s bundled charging bricks or earphones, offering only a Lightning-USB-C cable. However, there was a lot of reaction to this move, and some said it contributed to Apple’s bottom line rather than the environment.

While European lawmakers are primarily focused on wired chargers, wireless charging is becoming more and more popular across smartphones, largely converging on a single cross-platform standard, Qi. There were even rumors that Apple could ship the iPhone without a Lightning port and rely entirely on wireless charging for power.

