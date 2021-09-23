Apple is under unprecedented pressure as it prepares for the iPhone 13 launch





We are facing a wave of Apple employee activity over sexual harassment and other toxic workplace issues.

James Martin / CNET

Cher Scarlett is an advanced software engineer who first learned programming by reading the code on his favorite website. Scarlett was hired to work for Apple about a year and a half ago, but she’s done more than just coding in the last few months. She sought to organize an in-house employee compensation survey, publicized worker complaints, and helped draft an open letter to CEO Tim Cook, who criticized working conditions. Today, she and an ever-growing group of people are Apple’s biggest on how Apple treats its employees and is in line with the diversity, inclusiveness, and tolerance ideals that Cook and his executives support. Is at the center of my thoughts.

Scarlett is part of a fast-growing movement called #AppleToo created to change Apple’s culture. Many of them believe that Apple’s respected and often emulated approach to extreme secrets has its drawbacks. Apple created world-changing devices, including the iPod and iPhone silos teams, and taught even colleagues never to reveal their work. But critics say the 45-year-old company, co-founded by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, is also afraid that people will whistle about bad behavior, including sexual harassment, wage discrimination and other hostile working conditions. It is said that it created an environment that looks like it is.

“A culture that rewards loyalty is expected to create this perfect storm and’keep it in the family’,” Scarlett said in an interview this month. She and other current and former Apple employees turned to social media to share their complaints about the company’s culture. In medium, Scarlet publishes some of his colleagues’ stories about sexual harassment, assault, and racism that appear to be ignored by management. “There is a very bad actor who is abusing to prey on vulnerable people. We need change. We need it now,” an anonymous employee wrote in a post published by Scarlett. ..

Employees aren’t the only ones putting Apple on duty. Legislators, regulators, competitors and activists around the world support Cook and the company from many angles, including new legislation, investigations, antitrust trials, and lettering campaigns. In each case, they are urging Apple to change its basic business practices. This pressure comes in many ways, both internally and externally, emphasizing that even Apple, which has a horde of loyal fans, is unaffected by the backlash facing the tech industry. Just one of many giants, including Amazon, Google and Facebook, more people question their business practices and how powerful and influential they are in our lives. I’m starting.

Carolina Milanesi, an analyst at Creative Strategies, said the scrutiny was done because it became clear how deeply technology was woven into modern life and that some companies were abusing its power. rice field. “It’s time we are,” she said. “We are more aware.”

Google has seen hundreds of employees publicize their protests.

James Martin / CNET

Facebook, Google, and Amazon have fought their own struggles over the years, including employee protests and government investigations into business practices, but it’s unusual for Apple to face a lot of public scrutiny at once.

Until recently, Apple seemed to be beyond the fight. But even companies with tremendous power and iconic mantras like “Think Different” can’t escape so much.

Today, $ 2.4 trillion companies are under the microscope like never before. And it’s happening between a century-old pandemic and an economic catastrophe. And just as Apple is about to launch the iPhone 13, it’s the most important product release of the year.

An Apple spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment. The company has previously refused to discuss the issues of each and every employee, but said it “takes all concerns seriously” and “always investigates any concerns.”

Amazing anxiety

Apple employees helped the company plan to return to work.

Scar Gutirrez / CNET

The roots of employee activity that Apple is currently facing can be traced back to instant messaging service Slack. As reported by The Verge, CNN, and The New York Times, Salesforce bought nearly $ 28 billion in enterprise apps last year, breaking the barriers to communication between Apple’s various teams. Soon, employees gathered answers from the entire company, discussing issues in group chats with people in a particular locale, or designed to talk about remote work.

Former engineering manager Ashley Gjovik said the fight against the company began when he expressed concern about workplace safety and also discussed workplace harassment. She said Apple’s management team retaliated against her and began to look at her colleagues in Slack.

“I lost a bit of trust in them,” Gjovik said of Apple’s management team. Soon she said her colleagues were also expressing their frustration.

Around the same time, Apple’s employee group began organizing group letters to executives seeking changes in the company’s work culture. The letter was leaked to the press, saying that Apple first hired Antonio Garcia Martinez, a former Facebook product manager who wrote a book that claimed that women in the San Francisco Bay Area were “soft, weak, cohesive, and rustic.” I criticized it. Secular and generally full of shit. Apple broke up with him accordingly.

Later, as employees are preparing to resume as the pandemic eases, they have begun to support Apple’s efforts to set a minimum number of days employees need to be in the office. Since then, Apple’s plans have been postponed to next year.

Earlier this month, a group of employees issued an open letter to Cook and its senior executives, improving the way tech giants handle 147,000 employees and fulfilling their promise of inclusion, diversity and fairness. I asked.

In the letter, the group called for greater privacy for personal information. Transparent and fair compensation. Audit of all relationships with other companies. Strengthen accountability across leadership and HR teams. The process for sharing group concerns. The letter also calls for a review of all reports of “racism, discrimination, abuse, harassment, restraint of collaborative activity and retaliation” at Apple.

They published the letter on their website, Apple Too. This is an indirect reference to the #MeToo movement, which gained momentum following the exposure of sexual harassment and assault by shameful former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Meanwhile, Scarlett and Gjovik have filed separate complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, which confirmed that they were under investigation. Scarlett is currently working as a software engineer at Apple, according to Bloomberg, but the company fired Jobic earlier this month for leaking sensitive product-related information. Since then, she has been approved by the California and US civil rights authorities.

As NLRB states on its site, the consequences of these complaints can take weeks, months, or “much longer” times.

Under pressure

Apple CEO Tim Cook was burned by Capitol Hill lawmakers and a judge overseeing antitrust trials.

Apple

Apple is facing pressure from its employees, but is increasingly intertwined with legal proceedings and political debates at home and abroad. In South Korea, Congress has passed a law that seeks to enforce changes to the restrictions Apple and Google have imposed on app stores. This includes the rule that additional purchases made within the app will be handled by the company. Epic Games, the maker of the hit online battle title Fortnite, has also sued Apple on the App Store, arguing that it should overturn the rules that prevent external app stores and unapproved apps from running on iPhones and iPads. Epic lost most of the court battle in the September 10 ruling, but the ruling has appealed.

Activists and supporters are also beginning to put pressure on companies about privacy concerns. Earlier this year, thousands signed an open letter urging Apple to abandon new technologies designed to combat child exploitation. The features they are worried about can be twisted into mass surveillance tools. (Apple has decided to postpone the release of that technology this month. It’s a child-sponsored upset and won’t give a new timeline.)

Meanwhile, Apple continues to launch new products, announcing the updated iPad Mini, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPhone 13 in last week’s highly-produced 80-minute video presentation. In a review of the iPhone 13, CNET’s Patrick Holland said Apple “provides a fun upgrade,” especially praising the camera and battery life.

According to ABBernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi, analysts expect smartphones to lead the company’s line-up, selling about 82 million units during the holiday shopping season. That way, sales will be in line with last year’s Apple record after the release of the iPhone 12.

Cook has headlined the September 14th event to showcase new products, as he has in the last decade since he was appointed CEO to replace Jobs. Hearing him excitedly discussing Apple’s upcoming products and the “uniqueness” of his company, you wouldn’t know he had so many dark clouds.

“It’s a special time to be at Apple,” he said.

