Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 needs faster performance, better cameras to win the foldable competition





Microsoft’s new pen has a magnetically charged, vibrating tactile sensation.

Microsoft

Microsoft’s original Surface Duo showed the potential for dual-screen phones, but ultimately didn’t live up to expectations. The company hopes to address these limits with the new $ 1,499 Surface Duo 2 announced Wednesday. It comes with a long-awaited boost in processing power and camera quality. But the biggest question is whether Microsoft can really claim a dual-screen phone.

Let’s start with the new features of Surface Duo 2, which can be pre-ordered from Wednesday. Microsoft’s second-generation foldable cameras include triple-lens cameras that are 12 megapixels wide, 12 megapixels telephoto, and 16 megapixels ultra-wide-angle. This should be a significant upgrade over the original single-lens 11-megapixel camera. This new camera system is now on the back of the Surface Duo, unlike last year’s model, which required you to open the phone and fold the display to use the device as a regular camera.

Get the CNET Now Newsletter

Liven up your little story with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Weekday delivery.

Read more: Microsoft unveils Surface Go 3, Surface Pro 8, Surface Slim Pen 2, and Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Duo 2 also comes with many connection protocols that the original Surface Duo didn’t have, such as 5G support, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. With the addition of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G processor, Android’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 Pro should also bring significant performance improvements. By comparison, the original Surface Duo runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chip. It feels a bit underpowered and can be found on older phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S10.

The new Surface Duo’s screen is also slightly larger, with a new display strip along the hinges showing information such as the time when the device was closed and notifications.

Read more: Microsoft Surface Adaptive Kit Improves Accessibility of Laptops

Currently playing: Watch this: Surface Duo 2: Microsoft’s two-screen wonders get something else …

5:45

All of these are highly regarded as changes that will definitely help Microsoft’s new dual-screen devices catch up with other premium smartphones. However, substandard technical specifications were not Duo’s biggest problem. Yes, anyone who buys a $ 1,400 smartphone will expect a top-notch camera, fast performance, and a minimum of 5 Gat.

But that’s not the main attraction of the duo. Those who are interested in Microsoft’s collapsibles seem to be intrigued by the idea of ​​a second screen. The lack of 5G and the unimpressive camera were just added to the Surface Duo issue, and that wasn’t the main cause behind it.

Disadvantages and challenges of the first Surface Duo

The original Surface Duo seemed conceptually appealing. Who doesn’t need an extra screen when most of us use the phone for almost every purpose? The problem was that the execution wasn’t as sophisticated as it should be. The pre-release version of the software released to the reviewers was slow and slow. Many apps weren’t optimized to work the way they wanted on two screens.

Microsoft’s software update fixed many of these bugs, but didn’t address the biggest hurdles faced by devices like the Surface Duo 2. The first type of gadget, like the Surface Duo, requires rethinking how the device is used to see its appeal, which is a difficult nail for any company.

For example, Surface Duo has a handy feature that allows you to pair two apps and launch them at the same time with a single tap. This is great in theory, but most people probably use their phone more spontaneously and don’t think of apps in pairs. One day you may need to switch between Slack and Autolook, but the next day you’ll notice that you’re juggling Slack and Google Drive, for example.

The keyboard sounded great on paper until I actually used it. It looks like a mini laptop, so I was excited to type on the Surface Duo. Until you realize that the keyboard is too small for traditional home low-style input, but too wide for a comfortable thumb tap in this mode.

In other words, providing people with a phone with two screens is not enough. Microsoft’s job is to carefully consider the reasons for creating the two screens first and do it in the best possible way. I tried to do it on the original Surface Duo, but the vision wasn’t fully realized yet.

Competition with Samsung could also be another challenge for Microsoft. Folding phones are still new, but Samsung is currently using the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the third generation of large-format flexible phones. The ZFold3 has its limitations, but the assumptions behind it are simple, especially when used in phone mode. : Tablet when open, phone when closed.

Currently playing: Watch this: Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the acquired taste I’m coveting right now

10:18

Surface Duo is clearly different. Folding in half is not one big screen. Rather, it is two screens connected by hinges that open and close like a book. The idea is a little more complicated. So, especially with Samsung’s collapsibles getting a lot of attention, Microsoft may have to work harder to show people why it works.

Possibility of a phone with two screens

The original Surface Duo had some promises that made Microsoft excited about not giving up on folding. For example, my first reading experience at Duo was great. It’s very similar to reading a book, and apps like Amazon Kindle and Microsoft News even have page-turning animations that facilitate this effect.

I also really like the flexibility that Surface Duo allows compared to other foldable ones like Samsung. For example, tent mode makes it much easier to watch videos and use your smartphone as a second screen without using a stand or nearby surface.

In this regard, it’s hard to tell if the Surface Duo 2 feels like a big leap forward from the original until you give it a try. But Microsoft is making fun of some improvements that I expect it to be.

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming service is now available on Surface Duo 2, and based on a quick peek at the company’s press conference, at least some games seem to be optimized for dual screens. The game seems to be one of the most obvious areas where the Surface Duo 2 can shine, as opening the Surface Duo 2 essentially turns it into a device like the Nintendo 3DS on the touch screen. Combining a cell phone with a portable Xbox console seems like a great way to take advantage of these dual screens, but developers need to adapt the game and Microsoft has a lot of these phones. Unless you sell it, it may not be worth it.

The improved camera could also make the Surface Duo 2 more attractive to anyone who wants to take and edit photos on their mobile device. After all, it offers twice the screen space of a traditional smartphone and support for Microsoft’s pen accessories (unfortunately, the stylus must be purchased separately).

Surface Duo 2 is another sign that big tech companies like Microsoft and Samsung are rethinking what they expect from smartphones. It can take some time to figure out exactly what it looks like, but Microsoft wants the Surface Duo to be able to provide the mobile industry with what the original Surface did to computing. increase. That shift didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t happen, but the Surface Duo 2 could be a bigger step in that direction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/microsofts-surface-duo-2-needs-more-than-faster-performance-better-cameras-win-foldables-race/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos