All big games coming in the fall of 2021

The leaves change color, the wind gets colder, and the law requires that all your favorite drinks be seasoned with pumpkin. Goodbye, hot and terrible summer, and hello autumn. And although this fall may not be as stackable as the previous fall, many games are delayed until 2022, but big titles such as Far Cry 6, Metroid Dread, Age of Empires IV, and Battlefield 2042 It’s still full.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has been hyped over the past few months as more characters are revealed in games like Super Smash Bros. Smash Bros. Is the final product worth all the excitement? I will check it in October. In the same month, Alan Wake returns via a remastered version, along with a remastered spin of Crysis and Super Monkey Ball. The old one is new again!

For everyone who has found and bought a new generation of machines, there is no truly exclusive release for these still hard-to-find consoles, but games like Halo Infinite and Riders Republic are at least better on the PS5 / Xbox series. Looks good and runs X / S. So what is it?

Oh, don’t forget that this fall, a new console Metroid game with Dread will be released in October. So while the season may be a bit quieter than what looks like a stack of spring 2022, there are certainly celebrities worth checking out for the next few months full of pumpkin latte. .. Keep in mind that games can be delayed and often delayed, so there are things that slip after winter. Please update this list as releases and delays are announced.

September 22

Pokemon Unite | iOS, Android

September 23

Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PCMechWarrior 5: Mercenary | PS5, PS4Diablo II: Resurrection | PCSable | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

September 24

Death Stranding Director’s Cut | PS5 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | SwitchLost Judgment | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One

September 28

Chernovilite | PS4, Xbox OneGhostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X / SLemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCNew World | PC

September 29

Insurgency: Sandstorm | PS4, Xbox One

September 30

Ion Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCAstria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCDarksiders III | SwitcheFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCHot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 1st

FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC Phoenix Points | PS4, Xbox One

October 5th

Nicorodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCAlanWake Remaster | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCJett: Farshore | PS5, PS4Hell Let Loose | PS5, Xbox Series X / S Lego Marvel Super Hero | SwitchSuper Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

October 7th

Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac

October 8th

Metroid Dread | SwitchTetris Effect: Connected | Switch

October 12

Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCOri: Collection | Switch

October 14th

Lift Breaker | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC

October 15

Crysis Remaster Trilogy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCDemonSlayer-The Devil’s Blade | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCNHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One

October 21

A little to the left | PCDark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

October 26

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X / SMarvels Guardians of Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCNASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PCSolar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC

October 28

Age of Empire IV | PC Fatal Frame: Blackwater Maiden | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PCRiders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

October 29

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

November 2

World War II | Switch

November 4th

Just Dance 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

November 5

Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

November 9th

Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCJurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Nov. 11

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X / S

November 12

Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch

November 16th

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter 1 | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PCThe Wild At Heart | PS4

November 19th

Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | SwitchPokmon Shining Pearl | Switch

November 22

Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

November 23

FINAL FANTASY XIV: End Walker | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

November 30

Beyond the Steel Sky | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch

December 3rd

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Reboot Camp | SwitchDanganronpa Decadence | SwitchDanganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | Switch

December 7th

Timesia | PC SpellForce III Enhanced | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

December 8th

Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

December 9th

Monster Farm 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS

