“Chorus” release date, trailer, gameplay, story details





If you enjoyed Star Wars Squadrons, pay attention to the chorus. Every year or two, new games take flying combat to the next level. In 2017, Everspace offered fast-paced roguelike action. In 2020, Star Wars Squadrons provided a simulation-like experience in the beloved fictional universe. Currently, Fishlabs and Deep Silver’s Chorus focus on the exhilarating pleasure of compressing around the star system with a spacecraft with a unique personality.

In the chorus, players boost, drift, and fight on a large level of living spaceship with a gorgeous background. The story explores the psychological consequences of the cult and the challenge of being free from what is blocking you. If you’re a sci-fi fan, here’s everything we know about Chrous, including release dates and the origins of unusual titles.

When is the chorus release date?

Deep Silver and Fishlabs have finally confirmed that Chorus will be released on December 3, 2021. This will be one of the last major game releases of 2021 in December, which is busier than usual. It will be released on the same day as Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, a few days before Halo Infinite.

Is there a chorus trailer?

yes, I have. On September 24th, Deep Silver released the Chorus 101 trailer. This video gives a clear overview of what players can expect from the experience. We’ve been looking at Gameplay since Gamescom 2020 the most, so if you want a clearer picture of how to play the game, be sure to check it out.

If you’re looking for something a little more cinematic, you can always check out its public trailer. This sets the stage for the adventures of Nara and Forsakens.

On which platforms is Chorus available?

In response to the expectations of Nintendo Switch, Chorus will be available on all notable gaming platforms at the time of release. Deep Silver will release games for PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What is a Chrous Story?

Chorus is different from many other science fiction franchises. In this universe, a cult called the Circle came to power after humanity explored the galaxy. They used the power of an alien race called Faceless to maintain control, and were led by the Prophet and the ruthless warrior Nara.

Nara decided to leave the circle after seeing the destruction she caused. She has been in exile for seven years and eventually chose to fight them at the beginning of the game. The chorus chases Nara, reunites with her perceptual starfighter Forsaken, travels through the galaxy to save others, and eventually defeats Circle and Faceless.

Creative director Marek Belka emphasized that the abandoned relationship with Nara is at the heart of the game. Those combined arcs enrich the game as a whole, he told Inverse. They are initially in conflict, evolve, and end up in a completely different type of relationship, he explains.

This is certainly far from a Star Wars clone.

Why is the title of the game Chorus?

The title of the game, which is strangely stylized as Chorus of Art, also has a deeper meaning. In the game world, the chorus is the perfect harmony that the circle wants to achieve. The game soundtrack also includes a lot of chanting chorus vocals. Berka also explains why Fishlabs chose the title more figuratively.

He said that the game world we are trying to express is very mysterious and has a metaphysical side. For chorus, it refers to the definition of a higher harmony state. Opponents unite in true harmony, which leads to an uplifting state.

The Naras ship Forsaken is a sensory presence where players talk throughout the game. Deep Silver

What is Chorus Gameplay?

The chorus focuses only on flight combat, which is less interested in realism and is interested in helping players have a good time. Chorus does not feature overboard gameplay. The developers say this is to allow them to focus on refining their desperate space exploration.

When we started the game, we really wanted to achieve this fast action combat, so we decided to focus on it, lead game designer Kristen Oval tells Inverse. Since core gameplay is about you and the ship … everything happens on the ship, except for a few story moments.

If you played the developer Fishlabs Galaxy on Fire mobile game, expect this to be a more sophisticated console quality version. The power of The Faceless opens up some unique opportunities as players can use drift, teleport, and psychic abilities while maneuvering Forsaken.

Inverse Hands-on proved that the game was very satisfying as players could reach fast with some fierce dogfights. It’s less focused on simulation than something like Star Wars Squadrons, but it still scratches the itch of that sci-fi flight combat. The chorus could definitely be a sleeper hit when it goes on sale later this year.

The chorus will be released on December 3, 2021.

