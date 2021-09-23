Kirby Discovery Leaks, Appears on Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022





Image: Nintendo

The next Kirby game will be coming to Switch in the spring of 2022, according to a list that seems to have been accidentally pushed live.

Today, the release schedule for Switch, Nintendo’s official Japanese site, has been updated with an entry for. This is roughly equivalent to Kirby Discovery. The linked page isn’t accessible yet, but the attached image shows Kirby looking at the apocalyptic world. A rusty car and a missing road sign sit eerily behind our round hero. In the background, the natural overgrowth is regaining a handful of ruined skyscrapers.

I saw a new Kirby game many years ago. His last mainline outing, Kirby Star Allies, arrived at Switch in 2018. This seems like we were years ago, years later. Since then, development studio HAL Laboratories has devoted itself to projects such as Kirbys Extra Epic Yarn, the 2019 handheld port for the Wii game of the same name, and Kirby Fighters 2, a stand-alone follow-up of minigames from last year’s 2014s. .. Kirby: Triple Deluxe.

But absence makes sense. Kirby creator Masahiro Sakurai has been busy with a small game called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the last few years. With the post-release content of the Crossover Fighter nearing its end, is Sakurai finally back in the series that made him a popular name?

Currently, there is little information about Kirby Discovery (or what you’ll be called when you hit the West Coast), but today’s Nintendo Direct lets you learn more about this mysterious game. Nintendo has promised about 40 minutes of new information about upcoming Switch releases. The little pink puff balls were definitely mixed, except that all the time could be spent updating rumors about Metroid Dread and Nintendo Switch Online’s classic gaming products.

