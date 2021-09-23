Nintendo Direct September 2021: Start time, viewing method, schedule





Two weeks before the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED model, Nintendo will broadcast a 40-minute Nintendo Direct to showcase the games it wants to play. Catch all the news and announcements here on Thursday, September 23rd at 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT.

I embedded the above YouTube broadcast. Nintendo also streams events on its official website and Twitch channel.

The latest Nintendo Direct came during E32021 in July, so the latest show is ready for a major announcement, especially with the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) arriving on October 8, 2021. After all, the new console also needs games. ..

Since it was announced in July, I’ve been looking forward to more animal crossing: New Horizons updates. Nintendo Direct in June made no mention of content updates, fans felt enthusiastic enough about the new ones, and the company needed to thank them for their patience. As of this summer, about 32 million copies of the game have been sold.

We were also waiting for news of the 82nd and last playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Creator Masahiro Sakurai will release Fighters Pass Vol at the end of June. 2 is the last premium DLC to be offered in the 2018 game, with one slot left to announce.

Rumors over the past few weeks have suggested that Game Boy and Game Boy Color games will appear in a library of titles available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. According to recent rumors, the Nintendo 64 game may also be part of the mix. Of course, Nintendo hasn’t officially said anything, so if this is happening, Thursday is a great time to get things done.

Fans also want to hear more about the official title of the sequel to Xenoblade, Bayonetta 3 (first announced at the end of 2017), or the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, announced in June. increase. There is no confirmation that any of these three will actually be revealed at this show, so you need to adjust to find it like our others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22688038/nintendo-direct-september-2021-how-to-watch-streaming-twitch-youtube The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos