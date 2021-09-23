“Flying” microchips can ride in the wind to track air pollution – TechCrunch





Researchers have created winged microchips that are the size of a grain of sand. This could be the smallest flight device ever manufactured, Vice reported. According to a paper published by Nature, they are designed to be carried by the wind and can be used in a variety of applications, such as tracking illness and air pollution. At the same time, they can be made from biodegradable materials to prevent environmental pollution.

The flyer design was inspired by spinning seeds from cotton wood and other trees. They rotate like a helicopter and slowly fall, so they are picked up by the wind and spread far away from the tree, expanding the range of species.

The Northwest University team implemented the idea, but made it better and smaller. “I think we’ve beaten biology … we were able to build a structure that would fall into a more stable orbit at a slower terminal velocity than an equivalent seed,” said lead professor John A. Rogers. .. “The other is that we were able to create a flyer structure for these helicopters, which is much smaller than the species found in nature.”

But they are not small enough for aerodynamics to begin to collapse. “All the benefits of helicopter design begin to disappear below a certain length scale, so we pushed the helicopter design as thoroughly as possible, or as physics allows,” Rogers said. Told Vice. “Below that size scale, everything looks like a sphere and falls.”

The device is also large enough to carry electronics, sensors and power. The team has tested multiple versions that can carry payloads such as antennas to allow smartphones or each other to communicate wirelessly. Other sensors can monitor air acidity, water quality, solar radiation, and more.

The flyer is still a concept and not ready for deployment in the atmosphere, but the team plans to expand the findings in a variety of designs. The key is to use biodegradable materials to prevent them from remaining in the environment.

“We consider these devices… not as permanent monitoring components, but as temporary to meet specific needs for a finite period of time,” Rogers said. This is the way we are currently envisioning. After a month of monitoring, the device disappears, dissolves, and disappears. You probably need to redeploy your device. “

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in Engadget.

