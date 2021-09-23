Where to buy Diablo 2: Revival





Diablo II: Resurrected is a complete remaster of the original game and its Lord of Destruction extensions. You can play the original Diablo II and all its extended classes, as well as all the same areas, items and quests. However, it looks and sounds like a completely different game. Starting Thursday, September 23, you can order the latest take of this classic game from the link below.

Blizzard uses a brand new game engine to carefully remaster all animations, models, textures and visual effects in 3D and add Dolby 7.1 surround sound. You should also be able to play Diablo II: Resurrected in 4K at a high refresh rate, depending on your PC’s specifications.

All cutscenes have been completely reworked with more flashy graphics and lighting, rather than upscaling from the original file. There is also controller support on the PC and new accessibility features such as color blindness / low vision mode.

When Blizzard released Diablo II in June 2000, it became a momentary favorite for both critics and gamers. It’s a game that is still loved after more than 20 years! Diablo II fans, have you got a copy of Diablo II: Resurrection?

Diablo II: Resurrected is available for PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Playstation 5 and Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Games can be purchased directly from Amazon for Xbox, Microsoft Store for PC, Nintendo, or the Playstation Store for $ 39.99.

