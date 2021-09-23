Android accessibility updates allow you to control your smartphone and communicate using facial gestures





Project Activate can trigger customized actions on your mobile phone, such as sending messages, playing audio files, and short phrase conversations.

Google This story is part of Tech for a Better World and is about the different teams that create products, apps and services to improve our lives and society.

Google is rolling out some new accessibility features for Android users, including the ability to control smartphones and communicate using facial gestures, the company said Thursday. We also released an update for Lookout. It uses a person’s phone camera to identify real-world objects and text.

The first update, called the camera switch, uses your phone’s camera to detect facial gestures. Users can navigate the phone by choosing from six gestures: look right, look left, look up, laugh, raise eyebrows, open mouth. You can also assign gestures to perform tasks such as open notifications, return to the home screen, and pause gesture detection.

Let’s take a look at the camera switch in action.

Google

Camera Switch is an update to Switch Access, an Android feature released in 2015 that makes it easier for users with limited dexterity to navigate their devices using adaptive buttons called physical switches. To. Camera switches now allow users to scan and select items on their mobile phones without the need for hands or voice. This new feature can be used with physical switches.

The camera switch also allows the user or their caregiver to choose how long the gesture should be held and how large the phone needs to detect the gesture. To use this feature, open your phone settings and[ユーザー補助]Select,[アクセスの切り替え]([インタラクションコントロール]Tap below). Turn it on to grant permissions. You can also download the app from the Play Store. (This is a video on how to set the camera switch.)

In addition, with a new Android app called Project Activate, you can use the same face gestures on the camera switch to customize actions using one gesture, such as uttering preset phrases, sending text, making calls, etc. Can be activated.

For example, someone can use Project Activate to answer a question “yes” or “no”, type something in a speech generator, or send text to get someone to come to the question. increase.

Project Activate allows you to customize the facial gestures used for various actions.

Google

The app can be customized from the action you want to activate to the facial gesture you want to use. Project Activate is available in English in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. You can download it from the Google Play store.

Finally, Google has released an update for Lookout. Released in 2019, it helps visually impaired and visually impaired people identify food labels, identify room objects, and scan US currencies. Last year, the search giant extended Lookout by adding a scan document mode to capture the text on the page. Currently, the feature can also read handwritten text. According to Google, it currently supports handwriting in Latin-based languages, and language compatibility will soon improve. In addition, Lookout’s currency mode now recognizes the Euro and Indian Rupee in addition to the US Dollar. More currencies will be added, the company said.

Currently playing: See this: Technical accessibility is lagging. That’s why I need it …

8:26

In recent years, Google has been working to increase its accessibility offerings as more Silicon Valley giants recognize the importance of making their products and services available to everyone. Last year, Google released a series of updates to maps, live transcripts, and sound amps to improve user accessibility. Facebook is improving the description of photos for visually impaired users, while at the same time deploying automatic captions on Instagram’s IGTV. Last year, Apple also released a human detection feature. This allows visually impaired iPhone and iPad users to see how close someone is to them.

