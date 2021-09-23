Clubhouse announces Wave, a new way to get friends into audio chat





After this feature was leaked last week, Clubhouse officially launches a new way to invite people to an audio chat called Wave. The company announced news at Surprise Town Hall on Thursday, making this feature available to all iOS and Android users.

With Wave, you can invite your friends to the live audio room with the tap of a waving emoji. When you receive the invitation, you can join the call and immediately add it to your audio room. The company blog explains in a little more detail.

To send a Wave, swipe right in the hallway or tap the dot icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tape the wave button next to the person you want to chat with. They receive a notification that you said hello and know that you have a chat. If they too, you can join a private room that is open only to those who wave your hand. You can combine them into one social circle, introduce different groups of friends, or open a room wider to make it for everyone.

Each Wave sends a notification that your friends can respond to.Image: Clubhouse

If someone doesn’t respond immediately, you can continue to use Clubhouse as usual. According to the company, to avoid confusion, if you have the app turned on in the background, you won’t be immediately drawn into the room when someone responds.

Clubhouse seems to want to encourage more causal and sociable little moments within the app. This seems to be associated with a professional booking-based experience these days. The company introduced the app to Android in May and removed the waiting list in July. This means that there may be more people talking casually than when the app was first released.

Update 9/23 3:20 PM ET: Added images from Clubhouse.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/23/22690029/clubhouse-wave-invites-audio-chats The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]te: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos