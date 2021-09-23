Eel plays music, avoids potholes, reveals an incredible looking electric scooter, Model Eleven





Eel, the maker of Iggy Pop’s favorite electric scooter, has released a second model called Model Eleven. (Yes, it’s a spine puncture reference.) That’s why the company has taken all the cool and stylish Model 1 scooters and dials up to 11.

The number of new high-tech features on this scooter is truly impressive: a replaceable battery, a motion detector alarm system, advanced camera-based driver assistance, and front and rear suspension to help soften those holes. But it won’t be cheaper. Customers can pre-order Model 11 for $ 2,860 with object detection or for $ 2,440 without its capabilities.

Complete city assault vehicle

Eleven aims to be the company’s new flagship vehicle. It’s full of industrial works of art, the smartest scooters on the planet, and urban assault vehicles, eel CEO David Heymann told The Verge.

Eleven also looks great. It’s thanks to Evebar, a well-known Swiss designer who designed iconic objects such as Joeborn, Herman Miller, General Electric and Puma. According to Heimann, Barr took over the eels industrial design team after making a large investment in the company. (Unagi has raised $ 23 million in venture capital funding over the past year.)

Barr, along with Renegade’s rock star team, which spans materials science, electrical engineering and client application development, designed Eleven using a new Swiss material called long carbon, according to Heimann. A type of carbon composite that contains other materials such as nylon, the Unagis design team was able to use injection molding instead of carbon wrapping to create the scooter shape.

Eleven is made of almost completely long carbon, including handlebars, stems, platforms and even parts of the interior. It allows for a unique full suspension design while keeping the overall weight lightweight and portable. The advantage is that you can get very complex shapes that are not possible with traditional carbon fiber, Heiman added.

Compared to Model 1, Eleven has many new tech features

Compared to Model 1, Eleven has many new high-tech features. A multi-lens camera mounted on the stem below the handlebars sends visual data to an onboard computer, allowing the scooter to alert the rider about obstacles on the road, such as car doors and potholes.

Heyman likens it to a vehicle advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) like the Tesla Autopilot. He said the feature isn’t standard on scooters and is likely to add hundreds of dollars to retail prices. But within a few years, Heimann predicted that the Unagis scooter would have the ability to autonomously slow down or stop to avoid a crash. This is a technology already used by other scooter companies.

He said our scooters know the difference between humans, stop signs, traffic lights, or any kind of sabotage danger that invades the surroundings. Therefore, when someone opens the car door in the bike lane, they will see a very large warning to the audio system along with a visual warning.

These warnings take the form of a ring system on the scooter’s main display and also help with navigation direction. Customers can enter their destination into the Unagi app, which connects to Google Maps via the API, and get turn-by-turn voice and visual directions while riding.

According to Heiman, you don’t have to look at your cell phone. All of that is done in Google Voice via the audio system on the visual display. You don’t have to take your eyes off the road.

Heimann also explained that he was pumping the Elevens audio system at a very loud volume, so you can hear it on the streets of the city. Customers can also play music via a Bluetooth connection. This is a popular feature for customers of various celebrities and influencers such as Kendrick Lamar, Chance the Rapper, Khalid, Halsey, Steve Aoki and Billie Eilish.

Become a scooter Forrest Gump and run all over the United States.

The top speed is 19mph (30kph) and there are 5 different riding modes. The overall scooter weighs only 32 pounds (14.5 kg) and the battery provides a range of up to 15 miles on a single charge. Like Model 1, the Eleven runs on a dual motor system, with each motor delivering 250W of power, for a total of 1,100W for the entire ride. According to Heimann, the battery with a capacity of 67.7W is removable, so customers can bring in extras and don’t have to worry about range concerns.

Heimann is looking to the crowdfunding site Indiegogo to raise money for the production of scooters. This is an interesting move for companies that have succeeded in raising a lot of money from venture capital firms. He said the scooter tools are very expensive. Therefore, I don’t mind getting some cash in advance to offset the tool costs.

Eels will offer discounts to early adopters. And the company has its roots in the 2018 kickstarter campaign. Heyman said he was able to do that with a pre-order on our site. But as you know, the company was born out of crowdfunding. That’s the way we started. I believed it.

