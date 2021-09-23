Mario Party Superstars Release Date | Boards, Mini Games and Other News





The release date for Mario Party Superstars is just around the corner. This bumper collection will bring the best Mario Party accessories from the olden days to the Nintendo Switch as a shiny new product.

Compiling 5 maps and 100 mini-games from past Mario Party franchises should make this game an ideal way to revisit the franchise. As you can imagine, the overall experience is like a big digital board game where you can play with your peers.

Not only do he like parties, Mario Mario Yes, it’s really his full name and Nintendo’s most valuable asset. Recent figures show Mustachio’s handyman, who has nearly doubled the sales of its closest competitor in Nintendo’s stable property. Pokemon is the second largest brand.

The 18th edition of the series, Mario Party Superstars, is the heir to all past Mario Party content and shows how that inheritance takes place. This should be a fun repacking of all our old favorites, and you can keep reading all the important details.

Mario Party Superstars Release Date

The release date of Mario Party Superstars has been confirmed on October 29, 2021, making it a suitable autumn treat for gamers around the world. This is more than three years since the Super Mario Party, the last Mario Party offer that was the first bit of this particular Cherry Nintendo Switch. I was ready for the next serving of the party pie.

Which consoles and platforms can play Mario Party Superstars?

Mario Party Superstars adhere to Nintendo’s flagship and will only be available on Nintendo Switch. You can play with the original Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, or Nintendo Switch OLED. If you paid for Nintendo Switch Online cloud save, if you have two different Switch consoles, and you want a way to do this chopping and change without the cloud, you can also jump between different consoles, A little whimsical setting.

Can I pre-order Mario Party Superstars?

Well, I’m glad you asked: You can certainly pre-order Mario Party Superstars today. The game sells for 49.99 on Nintendo’s official website, and coaster sets and keychains will be available for free as soon as they are out of stock. At Amazon, you get a coffee cup instead of a key ring, at the same price. Choose your favorite pre-order bonus and place your order.

What do we know about Mario Party Superstars gameplay?

Nintendo’s current console has motion control capabilities thanks to the Joycon controller, but Japanese tech giants report that all Mario Party Superstars games can be played with button control.

According to official sources, Mario Party Superstars consists of five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and 100 mini-games throughout the series. All of these old favorites are shining for the modern era and have totally improved graphics.

A complete list of confirmed boards and mini-games for Mario Party Superstars

The video above is a whistle stop tour of 58 games confirmed so far. And here’s a handy breakdown of which boards and which mini-games were ported from this franchise’s classic title.

Mario party

From the original Mario Party game, Peach’s Birthday Cake Board will be available in this new collection. For mini-games, mushroom mix-ups, face lifts, hand car havocs, bobsleigh runs, shy guys, hammer drops, bumper balls, slot car derby, and tug of war have been identified.

Mario Party 2

Spaceland is the Mario Party 2 board and will reappear here. Confirmed mini-games include Lookaway, Archer Ibal, Bowser Big Blast, Sneak and Snore, SkyPilot, Honeycomb Havoc, Bumper Balloon Car, Tipsy Tony, Dungeon Dash, Balloon Burst, Crazy Cutter, Mecha Marathon, Roll Call, Cake factory.

Mario Party 3

The Mario Party 3 board I cut here is Woody Woods. Included mini-games include Boulderball, Malios Puzzle Party, Tick Tok Hop, Snowball Summit, Coconut Conch, Etch and Catch, Messy Memory, River Raiders, Paddle Puddle, Parasol Planmet, Vine With Me, Storm Chaser, Mashpit (Also known as Toadstool Titan), Tidal Toss, Bobbing Bow-loons, Rockin Raceway, Cheep Cheep Chase, Eatsa Pizza.

Mario Party 4

Some of the Mario Party 4 mini-games have been identified for Mario Party Superstars. They are Booksquirm, Reverse-a-Bomb, Trace Race, and Beach Volley Folly. Look at this space as mini-games of this era may be seen later.

Mario Party 5

Mario Party Superstars has identified Pussy Penguins, Connie Island, Lee Freep, and Square Away. So far, that’s all you know about Mario Party 5 content in-game. Please let us know if the bit of the game has been confirmed with a new one.

Mario Party 6

So far, only three Mario Party 6 mini-games have been released. They are Rocky Road and Catch You Letter, what goes up. Again, if you find out anything else, please update this page if possible.

Mario Party 7

At this stage, it seems that only two Mario Party 7 mini-games have been released. The final countdown and Pokey Minch are a lucky pair cut at Mario Party Superstars.

Mario Party 9

Mario Party 9 Goomba Spotting and Shell Soccer have been remade for Mario Party Superstars. Beyond these two, nothing from Mario Party 9 has yet been confirmed. Of course, that may change later.

Mario Party 10

For Mario Party 10, it has already been confirmed that its 10th mini-game will be included in Mario Party Superstars. The Skewer Scurry and Rapid River Race are definitely revisited here.

Mario Party Superstars Trailer

If you haven’t seen it yet, Nintendo’s official YouTube account uploaded a trailer for Mario Party Superstars on June 15, 2021. Check out the display below to get ready for the next round of board game battles with your peers. The release date of October 29th will not come soon.

