The smallest artificial flight structure in history is a winged microchip, scientists sayExBulletin

It’s not a bird or an airplane, but it’s a microchip with wings as small as a grain of sand that can be carried by the wind to monitor pollution levels and the spread of diseases in the air.

The small microflyer, developed by engineers at Northwestern University and detailed in an article published by Nature this week, is being billed as the smallest artificial flight structure in history.

Northwestern University YouTube

A small leaflet where you can gather information about your surroundings

The device does not have a motor. Instead, the engineer was inspired by the free-falling propeller seeds of the maple tree, technically known as the Samara fruit. Engineers optimized the aerodynamics of the microflyer to say, “When these structures fall in the air, the interaction between the air and their wings causes a rotational motion, which is a very stable and slow falling velocity. “, Says John A. Rogers. He led the development of the device.

Top view of a simulated 3D microflyer.

Switch captions Northwestern University

Northwestern University

“This allows these structures to interact with the surrounding wind for a long time and actually enhances the dispersion process,” said a professor of materials science and engineering, biomedical engineering, and neurosurgery at Northwestern University. increase.

The wind can scatter small microchips and sense the surrounding environment to collect information. Scientists say it could be used to monitor pollution, monitor population, and track illness.

Their authors predict that microflyers will be part of a “large distributed collection of miniaturized wireless electronic devices.” In other words, they can look like a herd.

Although the size and engineering of the microflyer is unique, NPR reported in March on the development of a similar “microdrone.” This concept is also used in Dystopia’s science fiction series, Black Mirror.

“I think we will beat nature.”

However, unlike maple seeds, engineers needed to slow down the microflyer descent in order to give the device more time to collect data. Team member Yonggang Huang has developed a computer model that calculates the best design that allows the microflyer to slowly fall and spread widely.

“This is not possible with trial and error experiments,” Huang said in a northwestern news release.

The team was also inspired by children’s pop-up books for building such a small device.

According to the news release, engineers first created the base and then glued it to a “slightly stretched rubber substrate.” When relaxed, the board pops up into an accurate 3D shape.

“I think we’ll beat nature,” Rogers said. “At least in a narrow sense, we were able to build a structure that would fall at a slower terminal velocity with a more stable orbit than the equivalent seeds found in plants and trees.”

