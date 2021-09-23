Diablo 2: Resurrected Review In Progress – Beautiful and Safe Remaster





Diablo 2: The resurrection is out now. The original was one of the most important games of my childhood, but returning to Tristram feels strange now, not just because it’s been 21 years. Activision Blizzard faces two separate proceedings. One alleged long-standing discrimination and harassment, the other alleged worker intimidation and union crushing, leading to employee strikes and the turnover of some key members of senior staff. Much has happened so far and the proceedings are underway. You can follow the latest development here.

Diablo 2 Resurrected also faces pressure from fans burned by the problematic release of Warcraft III: Reforged, and is wary of repeating history. The original Diablo 2 is still available in the Battle.Net store at the time of writing, so that’s what it is.

I still need more time with Diablo 2, so my complete idea of ​​remastering will come later. There’s a lot to say already, but it’s important to share the above context before jumping into something that feels like a relatively trivial concern or outcome.

Not surprisingly, the most direct change is that the resurrected looks great. This is a beautiful remaster that retains the spirit of the original Diablo 2 but adds definitions and details that my imagination had to fill in years ago. If you want to recreate a little history with some up-to-date tweaks, Resurrected does just that. If you have a medium-sized PC, you should be able to easily execute it with high settings. Cinematics has been reviewed and is now closer to the quality seen by Blizzard’s animation department.

One of the key concerns is that Resurrected will not receive post-campaign support. Fortunately, the seasonal ladder is at least listed, allowing players to play campaigns with special rules and special items and compete to reach level 99 as soon as possible. I can’t comment on how widespread they are, as they aren’t available in the review builds of the game, but you need to add enough playability. Also, it is unclear at this time whether the seasonal ladder will follow a pattern similar to how it works in the original Diablo 2 or in the form of Diablo 3.

Not only is it 21 years old, but I feel strange now that I’m back in Tristram.

The modernization of Diablo 2 also gave Blizzard the opportunity to make it more accessible than the first incarnation. Different forms of color blindness have different modes, each with a slider that allows you to control different color intensities. Similarly, you have the option to switch between the font size and text-to-speech of the chat window UI.

Some major sound effects are relatively quiet by default, so I’m grateful that you can tweak the audio sliders to tone down your fast-growing skills and amplify some of the quieter and more important audio prompts. The redesigned minimap is small and convenient, so the entire screen isn’t hidden when you need to see where you’re heading. Placing three storage tabs for exchanging items between characters in a stash is also a welcome addition.

It’s also on the menu that I discovered something I didn’t know about the game when I first played it many years ago. Attacks can be missed. Instead of the muted sound effect that somehow avoided me for 21 years, I can now choose to warn this with a large white cross that flashes on the screen each time I miss an attack.

With the latest Diablo 2, Blizzard is easier to access than before.

However, the overwhelming greatest benefit for both accessibility and convenience is the array of customizable controls and key bindings provided. All keys can be reassigned on your PC, allowing you to configure your game for a comfortable and specific setup. Resurrected is compatible with both Xbox and PlayStation controllers. For those who can only play games with one hand with a dedicated controller, you can set the controls to suit your needs. I also tried the arcade fight sticks and it worked surprisingly well.

Surprisingly, I find Diablo 2 Resurrected more comfortable and convenient to play with a controller than with a mouse or keyboard. Yes I know. But before I get to the rake, I would like to emphasize that for all the corpses I could revive, I find it more difficult to pick up the item as the main necromancer. The mouse cursor prioritizes emphasizing the corpse over looting trinkets and equipment. Therefore, with a gamepad, you can’t target a specific corpse and turn it into a skeleton friend, so you won’t get in the way of the supposed UI. This means much less wasted time picking up gems from a pile of killed monsters. This is what I am very grateful for.

It is especially exacerbated that all of this good is spoiled by what is missing. There is no borderless window mode or ultra wide screen option. It’s also a well-known fact that Diablo 2: Resurrected doesn’t have TCP / IP support. This depends on some existing multiplayer mods. Instead, Resurrected requires players to link their Battle.Net accounts to access online characters, play with other players, and access cross-progressions and seasonal ladders. Perhaps an inevitable step towards modernity, which Blizzard cites “potential security risks” to further justify. But for those who remember keeping similar Warcraft III: Reforged wrenches away from existing playing methods, it may leave a bad taste.

So far, Diablo 2: Resurrected seems like a great way to play a classic action RPG with great updated graphics and quality of life features, but it’s far from perfect. New accessibility options are welcomed and improve the experience for everyone, but there’s not much here that goes beyond the industry baseline. There are also gaps in the list of features, some of which are anxiously similar to those that plagued Warcraft III: Reforged. Still, as the server goes live, I enjoy returning to Tristram. I hope nothing else undermines this experience.

