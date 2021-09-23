Last Celebration Before Electrification – TechCrunch





The Lamborghini Frakun is the best-selling sports car manufactured by Lamborghini and has been counted as a burning super sports car.

Since the founding of Huracn in 2014, the company has said it has sold 17,500 units worldwide, but no matter how much customers want to save on V10 engines, that’s not enough. The new Huracn STO, or Super Trofeo Omologata, is the latest super sports car in the Lamborghini lineup, and at the same time, what will happen to Lamborghini’s future, praising the noisy, visceral, powerful, internal sunset. You can get a glimpse of the combustion engine.

“The Huracn STO is a festival of combustion engines,” Lamborghini’s new North American CEO Andrea Baldi told TechCrunch during a press event sitting on the trackside of Willow Springs Raceway to test the all-new Huracn STO. -Racetrack super sports car starting at $ 327,838 before tax and delivery.

“The engine is more than just an engine,” Lamborghini Chief Technology Officer Maurizio Reggiani later tells me. “It’s music and it’s part of the brand’s DNA.”

Its DNA is deeply linked to its striking design, power, and what both executives call “emotions.” This is an abstract idea that embodies a sense of exclusivity and fun that attracts the perfect charm for Lamborghini.

I didn’t pretend to be a seasoned professional racing driver and only got a handful of lead follow laps around a tricky and undulating big willow track, but Lamborghini was one of the last combustion engine cars. It’s clear that I’ve used something special in. (Next time, I’d like to see how the Huracn STO handles it on the street.)

A friendly race car that can drive on the street

The new Huracn STO takes lessons from Lamborghini’s successful single-model race campaign (Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO series around the world) and brings them to “comfort, practicality” and street legality. It is fused. At the heart of the Huracn STO is a reverse homologation street legal race car with advanced aerodynamics and materials, sophisticated braking and telemetry, aimed at getting owners to run faster on the track. is. With one of the most impressive cars on the road today.

Huracn’s huge 5.2-liter 631 hp V10 engine, combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, can quickly reach 140 mph on a big willow straight. The maximum speed is 193 mph. When you put your foot on the floor, the rear-wheel drive STO takes off even when the ANIMA (Adaptive Network Intelligence Management) setting is in the most mellow street (STO) mode. In this mode, suspension and dynamics are managed by the Lamborghini Dinamic Vaikolo Integrata (LDVI) system, making it more responsive but more forgiving than the other modes.

Want to turn the corner and add a little more slides for faster lap times? Press the ANIMA button again to enter Trophyo mode. This modifies torque vectoring (managed by LDVI) and adds a bit more tail wag. Piaggio mode is reserved for rain. This is something I haven’t seen in a while in the desert landscape around Rosemead, California, where Willow Springs is located.

The Huracn STO feels familiar on the track — even with dangerous off-camber, the radius is smaller and the double vertices bend around the big willow. This is largely due to the vehicle’s advanced aerodynamics, most notably seen with added shark fins and manually adjustable giant wings. The rear wings can be set in three different positions: high, medium and low. This will change the center of gravity by up to 13% and increase downforce by more than 200 pounds.

Advanced materials and brakes

Lamborghini also employs the use of lightweight carbon fiber to maintain body rigidity and minimize weight. Over 75% of the Huracn STO’s body is made up of carbon fiber at the front of the car, including the Miura-inspired clamshell-style “Cofango”, an Italian mashup for hood and fenders. I am. Under the hood, there is a small storage space large enough to hold a racing helmet or date bag, depending on the day’s driving plan. The STO is about 100 pounds lighter than the partially based Performante, thanks to additional carbon fiber and a lightweight internal bit.

More important than running very fast on a race track is the ability to stop very fast and repeatedly without softening the brakes. STO acquires the first consumer vehicle application for a set of F1-derived Brembo Carbon Ceramic Resin Matrix (CCM-R) brakes. This technology helps prevent the brakes from getting cold during stints on long trucks. Vents added to the fenders push air through the calipers and discs to prevent things from getting too hot. The driver can see the brake temperature on the instrument panel and the LDVI helps track the brake fades.

Track the technology that makes you faster

Lamborghini offers a connected telemetry system that owners can use to record and compare track time and performance, like the VBOX used by professional drivers, for those who want to see measurable improvements in track time. To do.

The system analyzes everything from brake and throttle inputs to steering angles to help owners and drivers drive faster on their favorite trucks. All data and videos are uploaded to Lamborghini’s own semi-social network and can be accessed by owners on their smartphones via the UNICA app. They can choose to share their track time with other owners, their friends or their coaches.

I’m not going to pretend to push the limits of the brakes and custom Bridgestone Potenza truck tires my car had, but the Huracn STO is one of the truck cars I’m most confident, communicative and friendly with. It can be said that. I have experienced it. The steering is straightforward and straightforward, and unlike other Lamborghini I drove both on and off the truck, the STO gets cluttered and squirreled as it begins to approach the edge of the vehicle’s capabilities. There is nothing to do. A term that you may not traditionally associate with a truck-oriented Lamborghini, at high speed, its controlled and more sophisticated.

The good news for cash users is that the production of the Huracn STO is limited only by what the Santa Gata Bolognese factory can produce. According to Bardi, this is about 2,500 cars a year, and the Huracn STO is already sold out until next year. “The limit is only on what we can produce. It is limited by capacity. By 2024, we will hybridize Huracn and discontinue the existing ICE version,” says Baldi.

According to Lamborghini, the STO will run 0-60 within 3 seconds. And while my time following professional race driver Richard Antinucci was only a few laps, it’s clear that the STO offers something incredibly special. For those who have enough cash and money to push the reverse homologation car to the limit.

