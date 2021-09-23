The Halo-themed Xbox Series X and PS5 will be available today at Wal-Mart.





Update 12:25 PM ET, September 23: Wal-Mart Console Replenishment did not get off to a good start. It seems that the page wasn’t loading for most people. The retailer has updated the site with a header that reschedules console events. Please update this post again when you know when the event will occur.

Wal-Mart will be hosting a major console replenishment event today on September 23rd at 12:00 pm EST / 9:00 am PST. In addition to the PS5 console, the standard Xbox Series X and the limited edition Halo Infinite-themed Series X will be included.

After using the Halo-themed console, try getting it from this link. In terms of specs, it’s no different from the standard model, but both the console and the included wireless controller have a more attractive design. Two things to note: $ 549.99, $ 50 higher than the regular Series X. Second, the console will be released on November 15th, even though the game will be released a few weeks later on December 8th.

Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox Series X

Microsoft’s upcoming Limited Edition Series X celebrates Halo’s 20th anniversary. The console’s technical specifications are the same as the standard Series X, but the outward build incorporates design clues from the Halo universe.

Or get a $ 499.99 Xbox Series X console with a Blu-ray disc drive, about 800GB of available (but expandable) storage, and a wireless controller.

Microsoft Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console and serves as the most powerful (and greatest) option. The Series S aims for smooth 1440p performance and takes a diskless approach, while the $ 500 Series X focuses on fast 4K gameplay.

Do you want to get an Xbox? Consider these add-ons.

For those who want to get a PlayStation 5, Wal-Mart is available today with both editions of the console. A $ 499.99 version with a Blu-ray disc drive and DualSense controller is available. A digital version without a disk drive will also be available for $ 399.99. Both consoles have approximately 660GB of available storage, which can be expanded through the NVMe M.2 slot. If you only plan to play PS4 games, you can use a cheaper external USB hard drive.

Playstation 5

Sony’s flagship next-generation consoles, including disk drives, can play both PS4 and PS5 digital and physical games.

Playstation 5 digital version

The PS5 Digital Edition costs $ 400. Compared to the PS5, this console is $ 100 cheaper and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Do you want to get a PS5? Check out these games and accessories:

