The iPad is great, but consider a cheaper option





Apple recently announced the latest iPad. As always, it has a great screen, at least 64GB of storage, more options, and, of course, the ability to run millions of iOS apps. For many tablet buyers, the only question is which iPad to buy.

Use Larry Magide, especially if you’re using an iPhone and Mac and want to be consistent across devices, or if you need to run iOS apps. The new iPad starts at $ 329, which is pretty good by Apple’s standards. Alternatively, you can pay as much as $ 1,099 for the iPad Pro, which has plenty of options in between.

However, before you buy a tablet, think about how to use it and what you really need. If you’re in one of those categories where the iPad makes the most sense, then of course it’s what you should buy. However, like many tablet users, they may be happy with a much cheaper tablet, or they may not have one at all.

I have some tablets, but they easily fall into that “no tablet” category. One reason is that today’s smartphone displays are 6.34 inches (diagonal), about 3/4 the size of the Apple iPad mini display. Obviously not a tablet, but for most things I do, it’s big enough. Sure, a big screen means a big screen keyboard, big text, and a more immersive video experience, but it also means you need to carry an additional device. My phone is almost always with me, so when I do a little better with my tablet, it’s so convenient that I usually keep using the phone.

Another reason I rarely use tablets is because I use a lightweight and small notebook PC. Many of today’s laptops, including the MacBook Air and HP Specter x360, weigh less than 3 pounds and may not run iOS, such as a web browser that can do almost anything someone could do. , Runs a huge number of programs. On a tablet. Use a relatively short cell phone when sitting in the backyard to watch videos, or use a laptop if you want to watch movies and TV shows on a larger screen and better speakers. I think the experience is better than using a tablet.

In theory, tablets are better than mobile phones for reading books, but mobile phones are so much more convenient that you rarely take them out and read them. Even my wife, an avid reader, rarely bothers to use her tablet. If you want an electronic version of your book-like experience, we recommend using a Kindle or other e-reader that displays black text on a white background on your screen that works well in bright sunlight.

Cheaper tablet

Most people use tablets primarily for entertainment, reading, or email. In that case, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars on your iPad. There are many Android tablets that are significantly cheaper than similar Apple products that run all Android apps that also run on mobile phones. It’s relatively rare to find an iOS app that isn’t even available on Android. PCMag has reviewed “The Best Android Tablet for 2021”.

In my view, the best tablet deal is Amazon’s Fire tablet, which starts at $ 49.99. The cheapest of these is the “special offer,” which is a euphemism for Amazon’s advertising. I don’t care about them because they don’t really get in the way and disappear as soon as you start using the machine. If you want a model that doesn’t show ads on the lock screen, the $ 49.99 model costs $ 64.99.

Fire tablets run Fire OS. FireOS is based on Android, but by default it does not run regular Android apps. However, there are several ways to run an Android app by Google searching for “Install Google Play Store on Fire Tablet”. But before that, explore Amazon’s app store. The store has a huge number of apps, including most of the major streaming services. I’ve been using a variety of Fire tablets for several years and have never felt the need to install standard Android apps.

Tablet for kids

You can give your child almost any tablet and come up with a way to make it child-friendly. Or for kids with free parental controls and a free annual subscription to Amazon’s Kids + service that automatically renews for $ 2.99 per month for Prime members ($ 4.99 otherwise) You can purchase preconfigured Fire Tablet Kids. First year. According to Amazon, Kids + offers 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, songs and Audible books, including educational content from National Geographic, Rabbids Coding and LEGO.

Amazon also has a always free parent dashboard. This allows parents to use apps or web pages to add content to their child’s library, limit web activity, adjust their child’s age filter, how their child uses devices, etc. You can monitor whether or not. Compatible devices such as Alexa, Fire TV, Kindle readers, and Amazon services on web or mobile devices. Content filters apply only to Amazon Kids + and Amazon-curated web browser content, but many apps have their own parent management tools.

In addition, the Fire Tablet Kids come with a sturdy rubber case and what Amazon calls a “two-year warranty,” rather than the standard Fire Tablet’s one-year limited warranty.

Kids tablets are a bit expensive. For example, the Fire Tablet HD 10 Kids costs $ 199.99, but the standard version, which has no “worry-free warranty” including content, sturdy covers, and damage, costs $ 149.99. The Fire HD 8 Kids costs $ 139.99, the standard version is $ 89.99, and the standard 8-inch tablet played is $ 49.99.

All Fire tablets, including the cheaper standard version, can be configured for multiple families, including adults and children. Parents can install the Kids Experience on their passcode-protected Fire tablets or the Adult Experience on their Kids Tablets to prevent their children from accessing their content.

Disclosure: Larry Magid is the CEO of Connect Safely, a non-profit internet safety organization supported by Amazon, Google and other technology companies.

