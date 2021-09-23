Nintendo Switch Online is getting a classic N64 game





Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

In today’s direct presentation, Nintendo finally confirmed that many observers were already suspicious. Nintendo 64 games will be available on the Nintendo Switch Online service in October this year. Sega Genesis games will also join the service at the same time with a new membership plan called expansion packs. In addition, some N64 games support up to 4 online multiplayer.

Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) is a premium subscription service for Nintendo Switch owners. Cheaper than similar subscription services from Sony and Microsoft, NSO has several features such as online multiplayer, voice chat, the ability to upload stored data to the Nintendo cloud, and the ability to play over 100 classic NES and SNES games. Provides members with the benefits of. Virtual console features for some previous Nintendo consoles.

In today’s news, we found that the premium service classic game library uses the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis. This is news that should lift the hearts of children in the 90’s.

Nintendo calls this addition to the NSO service an expansion pack. According to the company, existing subscribers will have a new plan that can be upgraded at launch next month. The exact release date and pricing details are unknown at this time, but Nintendo said these bits will be disclosed at a later date.

Meanwhile, Nintendo has revealed that the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are heading for the NSO. The list includes regular suspects such as Contra Hard Corps, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sonic 2, and Super Mario 64. For a complete list of N64 and Genesis games below, check out the following:

Hey, check it out, Star Fox 64 and error, WinBack is coming to Nintendo Switch Online.Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

And this is the game of Genesis. Shinobu III is dangerous. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

G / O media may receive fees

Nintendo also mentions some additional N64 games coming to NSO in the future, such as The Legend of Zelda: Majorus Mask, F-ZERO X, Mario Golf, Pokumon Snap, Kirby 64: Crystal Shard, Paper Mario, Banjo, etc. Did. -Kazuye.

In addition to expanding to Nintendo Switch Online, the company has confirmed that Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis wireless Bluetooth controllers will also be available for purchase by NSO members. Yes, that means the N64’s weird three-protruded form factor is annoying us today. The exact release date hasn’t been announced yet, but both it and the 3-button Sega Genesis Pad will be retailed for $ 50.

Do you really need to hold that third leg again? Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

I like 6 buttons, which is pretty aesthetic anyway. Screenshot: Nintendo / Kotaku

Rumors that Nintendo will introduce other retro platforms to Nintendo Switch Online began to spread earlier this month. Around the same time, the company submitted a game controller application to the Federal Communications Commission, and many began to suspect that a new gamepad was under development. The N64 controller was the most common theory.

The N64 wasn’t as popular as its predecessor, but it was pretty decent. The 90’s gamer generation remembers playing hits such as Mario Kart 64, Mario Party, and Pokemon Snap with a transparent candy-colored controller. It is also the birthplace of old-fashioned masterpieces such as Super Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina. Now you can play them a lot on Switch. Even without hacking.

Not only did the N64 still use old-fashioned cartridges, it was also known for its unusual looking three-pole controller. This was the first era of analog joysticks. It aims to focus on 3D gameplay, allowing Mario and other characters to crawl, walk and run around the polygon world in an intuitive way. It was also good to open the beer.

Read more: Nintendo 64 is now 25 years old

Of course, this isn’t the first time Nintendo has returned to the Nintendo 64. The original Wiis virtual console feature was released on Super Mario 64 in 2006, followed immediately by Mario Kart 64, Ocarina of Time, and Star Fox 64. However, during its lifetime, the Wii only got 21 virtual console N64 releases. As a result, Nintendo has plenty of room to take advantage of the new Nintendo Switch Online N64 products. Up to 15 so far between launch games and confirmed future games.

Anyway, congratulations on your 25th anniversary, Nintendo 64. You were a strange person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/nintendo-switch-gets-n64-and-genesis-collection-comple-1847733166 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos